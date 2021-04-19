The Times’ high school basketball rankings
A first look at the top 25 high school basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) 6-foot-9 Jeremiah Nyarko is much improved
2. SIERRA CANYON (0-0) Waiting to turn loose UCLA commit Amari Bailey
3. MATER DEI (6-0) Veteran team with size and depth
4. DAMIEN (15-0) Great guard duo in Malik Thomas and RJ Smith
5. ETIWANDA (0-0) Everyone trusts Jahmai Mashack to lead the way
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) Lots of good shooters
7. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1) Freshman Isaiah Elohim is already a standout
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-2) Brady Dunlap is now eligible, so beware
9. WINDWARD (5-1) Kijani Wright, Dylan Andrews are imposing duo
10. RIBET ACADEMY (0-0) All signs point toward outstanding team
11. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0) Excellent three-point shooting team
12. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) Watson brothers lead the way
13. BIRMINGHAM (0-1) David Elliott, James Nobles are veteran standouts
14. CHAMINADE (5-1 KJ Simpson, Keith Higgins are four-year starters
15. ST. ANTHONY (3-0) Wins over Brentwood, JSerra, Bishop Montgomery
16. COLONY (6-1) Sophomore Jaidyn Simpson is off to strong start
17. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0) Guard Jake Blazona provides court guidance
18. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (5-0) Langston Redfield is producing
19. WESTCHESTER (0-0) Ed Azzam will have month to get Comets in shape
20. WEST RANCH (0-0) Corey Cofield is key transfer

21. FAIRFAX (0-0) Six freshmen are ready to be turned loose
22. ST. BERNARD (1-0) Knocked off Cathedral in opener
23. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) Put up good battle vs. St. John Bosco
24. CATHEDRAL (0-1) Several transfers will help Phantoms
25. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0) Benny Gealer is a top point guard
