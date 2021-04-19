Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon's Amari Bailey drives to the basket while guarded by Etiwanda's Brantly Stevenson.
Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey drives to the basket while guarded by Etiwanda’s Brantly Stevenson during a game last season at Cal State Northridge.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A first look at the top 25 high school basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0) 6-foot-9 Jeremiah Nyarko is much improved

2. SIERRA CANYON (0-0) Waiting to turn loose UCLA commit Amari Bailey

3. MATER DEI (6-0) Veteran team with size and depth

4. DAMIEN (15-0) Great guard duo in Malik Thomas and RJ Smith

5. ETIWANDA (0-0) Everyone trusts Jahmai Mashack to lead the way

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) Lots of good shooters

7. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1) Freshman Isaiah Elohim is already a standout

8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-2) Brady Dunlap is now eligible, so beware

9. WINDWARD (5-1) Kijani Wright, Dylan Andrews are imposing duo

10. RIBET ACADEMY (0-0) All signs point toward outstanding team

11. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0) Excellent three-point shooting team

12. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) Watson brothers lead the way

13. BIRMINGHAM (0-1) David Elliott, James Nobles are veteran standouts

14. CHAMINADE (5-1 KJ Simpson, Keith Higgins are four-year starters

15. ST. ANTHONY (3-0) Wins over Brentwood, JSerra, Bishop Montgomery

16. COLONY (6-1) Sophomore Jaidyn Simpson is off to strong start

17. SANTA MARGARITA (4-0) Guard Jake Blazona provides court guidance

18. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (5-0) Langston Redfield is producing

19. WESTCHESTER (0-0) Ed Azzam will have month to get Comets in shape

20. WEST RANCH (0-0) Corey Cofield is key transfer

21. FAIRFAX (0-0) Six freshmen are ready to be turned loose

22. ST. BERNARD (1-0) Knocked off Cathedral in opener

23. GARDENA SERRA (2-2) Put up good battle vs. St. John Bosco

24. CATHEDRAL (0-1) Several transfers will help Phantoms

25. ROLLING HILLS PREP (1-0) Benny Gealer is a top point guard

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

