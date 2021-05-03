Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Roundup: Freshman Josh Springer powers Corona baseball to 11th consecutive win

A Wilson baseball glove lies with a baseball in it on the field at PNC Park before a baseball game.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
There are several red-hot high school baseball teams around the Southland, and one of them is Corona High. The Panthers have won 11 consecutive games, with freshman catcher Josh Springer playing a starring role.

In its latest performance, Springer went three for three with three doubles to lead Corona past Norco 7-3. The Panthers improved to 4-0 in the Big VIII League and are 12-4 overall.

Corona Centennial 8, Corona Santiago 3: Jason Del Villar had three hits, and Ryder Dykstra added two hits and two RBIs.

Riverside King 7, Roosevelt 6: Austin Castillo finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Wolves.

Thousand Oaks 7, Westlake 1: The Lancers (16-0) received the eighth home run of the year from Roc Riggio, three RBIs from Easton Rulli and strong pitching from Miles Weiss, who struck out eight and walked none.

San Clemente 6, Long Beach Wilson 5: Sammy Schwartz had two hits for the Tritons.

Cypress 5, Crean Lutheran 4: A three-run sixth led Cypress to the victory. Neil Jansen had a home run.

Los Osos 10, Etiwanda 9: Devean Alvarez, Evan Tiermann and Noe Romero each had three hits for Los Osos. Austin Roellig homered for Etiwanda.

San Pedro 5, Carson 3: Cain Lusic had two RBIs in the Marine League win.

Narbonne 11, Banning 8: The Gauchos handed a rare defeat to All-City pitcher Anthony Joya, who threw 4 1/3 innings. Marco Lopez had three hits, including a three-run double, for the Gauchos.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

