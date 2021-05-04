High school softball: Monday’s results
SOFTBALL
Monday’s results
Alverno 7, Ramona Convent 1
Aquinas 16, Linfield Christian 0
Carpinteria 13, Hueneme 2
Coachella Valley 25, Desert Mirage 0
Cobalt 26, Excelsior 1
Crean Lutheran 13, Tustin 0
Crescenta Valley 6, Huntington Beach 3
Garden Grove Pacifica 8, Cypress 0
Glendora 3, Colony 0
Godinez 10, Katella 8
Grand Terrace 13, Colton 0
Harbor Teacher 9, Port of Los Angeles 8
La Palma Kennedy 19, Placentia Valencia 11
Lakewood St. Joseph 2, Mary Star 0
Loara 24, Bolsa Grande 4
Oak Hills 9, Apple Valley 3
Oaks Christian 6, Newbury Park 2
Orange Lutheran 8, Gahr 5
Rancho Alamitos 14, Garden Grove Santiago 3
Rialto 5, Eisenhower 3
Rio Mesa 4, Grace Brethren 0
Sacred Heart 12, San Gabriel Mission 2
Saugus 12, Golden Valley 1
Serrano 13, Hesperia 9
Smidt Tech 21, Central City Value 9
St. Anthony 2, Bishop Amat 1
St. Bonaventure 9, Foothill Tech 8
Sylmar 12, Arleta 11
University Prep 9, Academy for Academic Excellence 1
Valencia 4, West Ranch 0
Western Christian 11, Loma Linda Academy 0
Westlake 5, Agoura 2
Westminster La Quinta 14, Los Amigos 0
