High School Sports

High school softball: Monday’s results

By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Monday’s results

Alverno 7, Ramona Convent 1

Aquinas 16, Linfield Christian 0

Carpinteria 13, Hueneme 2

Coachella Valley 25, Desert Mirage 0

Cobalt 26, Excelsior 1

Crean Lutheran 13, Tustin 0

Crescenta Valley 6, Huntington Beach 3

Garden Grove Pacifica 8, Cypress 0

Glendora 3, Colony 0

Godinez 10, Katella 8

Grand Terrace 13, Colton 0

Harbor Teacher 9, Port of Los Angeles 8

La Palma Kennedy 19, Placentia Valencia 11

Lakewood St. Joseph 2, Mary Star 0

Loara 24, Bolsa Grande 4

Oak Hills 9, Apple Valley 3

Oaks Christian 6, Newbury Park 2

Orange Lutheran 8, Gahr 5

Rancho Alamitos 14, Garden Grove Santiago 3

Rialto 5, Eisenhower 3

Rio Mesa 4, Grace Brethren 0

Sacred Heart 12, San Gabriel Mission 2

Saugus 12, Golden Valley 1

Serrano 13, Hesperia 9

Smidt Tech 21, Central City Value 9

St. Anthony 2, Bishop Amat 1

St. Bonaventure 9, Foothill Tech 8

Sylmar 12, Arleta 11

University Prep 9, Academy for Academic Excellence 1

Valencia 4, West Ranch 0

Western Christian 11, Loma Linda Academy 0

Westlake 5, Agoura 2

Westminster La Quinta 14, Los Amigos 0

High School Sports

