High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Peninsula

Advertisement

#5 La Canada at #4 Mira Costa

#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Irvine University

#7 Huntington Beach at #2 Westlake

Notes: Semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; championship, May 21, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Beckman 14, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4

San Clemente 10, Murrieta Valley 8

Advertisement

Camarillo 9, Laguna Beach 9 (Camarillo wins on games, 66-62)

Valencia 9, Santa Margarita 9 (Valencia wins on games, 78-62)

Arcadia 11, Foothill 7

San Marino 17, Calabasas 1

Advertisement

South Torrance 10, JSerra 8

Harvard-Westlake 13, Santa Barbara 5

Yorba Linda 15, West Ranch 3

King 17, Crescenta Valley 1

Advertisement

Claremont 10, Portola 8

Mater Dei 18, Chaminade 0

Aliso Niguel 13, Campbell Hall 5

Los Osos 15, Great Oak 3

Advertisement

Woodbridge 14, Troy 4

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at San Clemente

Camarillo at Valencia

Advertisement

San Marino at Arcadia

South Torrance at #4 Harvard-Westlake

Yorba Linda at #3 Marlborough

Claremont at King

Advertisement

Mater Dei at Aliso Niguel

Los Osos at #2 Woodbridge

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Advertisement

Redondo 15, Royal 3

Dos Pueblos 12, Simi Valley 6

Temecula Valley 14, Hart 4

Anaheim Canyon 11, Marymount 7

Advertisement

Alta Loma 10, Glendale 8

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at #1 Palm Desert

Temescal Canyon at San Marcos

Advertisement

Redondo at Cypress

Dos Pueblos at #4 Corona Santiago

Temecula Valley at #3 Redlands

San Juan Hills at Westridge

Advertisement

Anaheim Canyon at Brentwood

Alta Loma at #2 Riverside Poly

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Advertisement

Villa Park 16, South Pasadena 2

Trabuco Hills 17, Cerritos 1

Fullerton 11, Garden Grove 7

Long Beach Wilson 17, Bishop Montgomery 1

Advertisement

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Walnut 5

La Serna 10, Yucaipa 8

St. Margaret’s 9, Keppel 9 (St. Margaret’s wins on games, 69-65)

Placentia Valencia 9, Glendora 9 (67-67 on games; Placentia Valencia wins on tiebreaker, 12-6)

Advertisement

Sage Hill 14, Xavier Prep 4

Esperanza 11, Montclair 7

Sunny Hills 15, Ventura 3

Archer 11, Saugus 7

Advertisement

Foothill Tech 12, Santa Ynez 6

Mayfair 10, North Torrance 7

Whitney 10, Capistrano Valley 8

Fountain Valley 12, Millikan 6

Advertisement

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Villa Park at Trabuco Hills

Long Beach Wilson at Fullerton

La Serna at Rancho Cucamonga

Advertisement

#4 Placentia Valencia at St. Margaret’s

#3 Sage Hill at Esperanza

Archer at Sunny Hills

Foothill Tech at Mayfair

Advertisement

#2 Fountain Valley at Whitney

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday

Bolsa Grande 12, Magnolia 6

Advertisement

Quartz Hill 9, Ridgecrest Burroughs 9 (Quartz Hill wins on games, 80-65)

San Dimas 10, St. Lucy’s 8

Jurupa Valley 13, Arroyo Valley 5

Flintridge Prep 11, Malibu 7

Advertisement

Oxford Academy 13, Rosemead 5

Heritage 12, Coachella Valley 6

Sierra Canyon 11, Warren 7

Beverly Hills 15, Westminster La Quinta 3

Advertisement

Arroyo 10, Whittier 8

Buckley 13, Rio Mesa 5

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 13, Century 5

Rim of the World 9, Arlington 9 (Rim of the World wins on games, 82-72)

Advertisement

Santa Fe 10, Carpinteria 8

Cerritos Valley Christian 18, Rubidoux 0

Riverside North 14, La Quinta 4

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Quartz Hill at Bolsa Grande

Jurupa Valley at San Dimas

Oxford Academy at Flintridge Prep

Heritage at Sierra Canyon

Advertisement

Arroyo at #3 Beverly Hills

Buckley at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

Rim of the World at Santa Fe

Cerritos Valley Christian at #2 Riverside North

Advertisement

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday

Northview 15, Costa Mesa 3

La Salle 13, Santa Barbara Providence 5

Advertisement

Rancho Alamitos 16, Aquinas 2

Ramona 11, Summit 7

Paramount 14, San Gorgonio 4

Granite Hills 18, Garey 0

Advertisement

Oak Hills 16, Citrus Hill 2

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 16, Ontario 2

Valley View 10, Katella 8

Canyon Springs 13, Ontario Christian 5

Advertisement

Highland 10, Tahquitz 8

Chino 13, Estancia 5

Lakewood St. Joseph 14, Jurupa Hills 4

El Monte 12, Edgewood 6

Advertisement

Twentynine Palms at Duarte, score not reported

Patriot 13, Academy for Academic Excellence 5

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

La Salle at #1 Northview

Advertisement

Rancho Alamitos at Ramona

Paramount at Granite Hills

Oak Hills at #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Valley View at Canyon Springs

Advertisement

Chino at Highland

El Monte at Lakewood St. Joseph

Duarte at #2 Patriot OR #2 Patriot at Twentynine Palms

