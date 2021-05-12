High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Peninsula
#5 La Canada at #4 Mira Costa
#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Irvine University
#7 Huntington Beach at #2 Westlake
Notes: Semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; championship, May 21, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Beckman 14, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4
San Clemente 10, Murrieta Valley 8
Camarillo 9, Laguna Beach 9 (Camarillo wins on games, 66-62)
Valencia 9, Santa Margarita 9 (Valencia wins on games, 78-62)
Arcadia 11, Foothill 7
San Marino 17, Calabasas 1
South Torrance 10, JSerra 8
Harvard-Westlake 13, Santa Barbara 5
Yorba Linda 15, West Ranch 3
King 17, Crescenta Valley 1
Claremont 10, Portola 8
Mater Dei 18, Chaminade 0
Aliso Niguel 13, Campbell Hall 5
Los Osos 15, Great Oak 3
Woodbridge 14, Troy 4
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at San Clemente
Camarillo at Valencia
San Marino at Arcadia
South Torrance at #4 Harvard-Westlake
Yorba Linda at #3 Marlborough
Claremont at King
Mater Dei at Aliso Niguel
Los Osos at #2 Woodbridge
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Redondo 15, Royal 3
Dos Pueblos 12, Simi Valley 6
Temecula Valley 14, Hart 4
Anaheim Canyon 11, Marymount 7
Alta Loma 10, Glendale 8
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at #1 Palm Desert
Temescal Canyon at San Marcos
Redondo at Cypress
Dos Pueblos at #4 Corona Santiago
Temecula Valley at #3 Redlands
San Juan Hills at Westridge
Anaheim Canyon at Brentwood
Alta Loma at #2 Riverside Poly
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Villa Park 16, South Pasadena 2
Trabuco Hills 17, Cerritos 1
Fullerton 11, Garden Grove 7
Long Beach Wilson 17, Bishop Montgomery 1
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Walnut 5
La Serna 10, Yucaipa 8
St. Margaret’s 9, Keppel 9 (St. Margaret’s wins on games, 69-65)
Placentia Valencia 9, Glendora 9 (67-67 on games; Placentia Valencia wins on tiebreaker, 12-6)
Sage Hill 14, Xavier Prep 4
Esperanza 11, Montclair 7
Sunny Hills 15, Ventura 3
Archer 11, Saugus 7
Foothill Tech 12, Santa Ynez 6
Mayfair 10, North Torrance 7
Whitney 10, Capistrano Valley 8
Fountain Valley 12, Millikan 6
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Villa Park at Trabuco Hills
Long Beach Wilson at Fullerton
La Serna at Rancho Cucamonga
#4 Placentia Valencia at St. Margaret’s
#3 Sage Hill at Esperanza
Archer at Sunny Hills
Foothill Tech at Mayfair
#2 Fountain Valley at Whitney
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday
Bolsa Grande 12, Magnolia 6
Quartz Hill 9, Ridgecrest Burroughs 9 (Quartz Hill wins on games, 80-65)
San Dimas 10, St. Lucy’s 8
Jurupa Valley 13, Arroyo Valley 5
Flintridge Prep 11, Malibu 7
Oxford Academy 13, Rosemead 5
Heritage 12, Coachella Valley 6
Sierra Canyon 11, Warren 7
Beverly Hills 15, Westminster La Quinta 3
Arroyo 10, Whittier 8
Buckley 13, Rio Mesa 5
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 13, Century 5
Rim of the World 9, Arlington 9 (Rim of the World wins on games, 82-72)
Santa Fe 10, Carpinteria 8
Cerritos Valley Christian 18, Rubidoux 0
Riverside North 14, La Quinta 4
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Bolsa Grande
Jurupa Valley at San Dimas
Oxford Academy at Flintridge Prep
Heritage at Sierra Canyon
Arroyo at #3 Beverly Hills
Buckley at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
Rim of the World at Santa Fe
Cerritos Valley Christian at #2 Riverside North
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday
Northview 15, Costa Mesa 3
La Salle 13, Santa Barbara Providence 5
Rancho Alamitos 16, Aquinas 2
Ramona 11, Summit 7
Paramount 14, San Gorgonio 4
Granite Hills 18, Garey 0
Oak Hills 16, Citrus Hill 2
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 16, Ontario 2
Valley View 10, Katella 8
Canyon Springs 13, Ontario Christian 5
Highland 10, Tahquitz 8
Chino 13, Estancia 5
Lakewood St. Joseph 14, Jurupa Hills 4
El Monte 12, Edgewood 6
Twentynine Palms at Duarte, score not reported
Patriot 13, Academy for Academic Excellence 5
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
La Salle at #1 Northview
Rancho Alamitos at Ramona
Paramount at Granite Hills
Oak Hills at #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Valley View at Canyon Springs
Chino at Highland
El Monte at Lakewood St. Joseph
Duarte at #2 Patriot OR #2 Patriot at Twentynine Palms
