Roundup: Thousand Oaks improves record to 21-0 after latest baseball victory

The last time Thousand Oaks High School lost a baseball game was May 7, 2019, to Crescenta Valley. The Lancers went 8-0 in 2020 when the season was halted because of the coronavirus shutdown. And in 2021, Thousand Oaks has won 21 consecutive games.

The Lancers’ latest victory came in a 7-3 triumph over Calabasas on Thursday. Max Muncy and Dylan Jackson hit home runs. The Lancers have hit 31 home runs as a team, with Muncy tying Roc Riggio for the team lead with eight. They have a 12-0 record in the Marmonte League and are ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2.

Granada Hills 8, Birmingham 6: There’s a changing of the guard in the West Valley League after the Highlanders (16-2, 6-0) moved two games ahead of defending City champion Birmingham with a two-game sweep of the Patriots. Granada Hills came back from a 5-0 deficit and got stellar relief pitching from Jacob Boksenbaum and Brandon Garfinkel. A six-run fourth featured a two-run double from Drew Gustafson.

Cleveland 9, Taft 2: Gabe Juarez hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs in the West Valley League game. Andy Howe threw five innings.

Chatsworth 3, El Camino Real 1: Nate Flores struck out five in five innings. Daniel Ortiz had two hits.

Westlake 11, Agoura 1: Nate Rosen and Jack Johnson each had three hits. Nate Kaczynski had a home run.

L.A. Roosevelt 12, Legacy 0: Adrian Godoy threw a one-hitter and Lino Zepeda had four RBIs.

King 6, Corona 5: John Stark had three RBIs in the Big VIII League win, creating a three-way for first place among King, Corona and Corona Centennial. Centennial lost to Norco 18-2.

Eastvale Roosevelt 2, Corona Santiago 1: Blake Rauch had the walk-off double in the eighth inning.

Camarillo 6, Royal 0: Triston Kramer, Cameron Cooper and Eldridge Armstrong combined on a two-hit shutout. Brandon Hiji had two RBIs.

Simi Valley 19, Oak Park 2: Hunter Boylan and Benjamin Sawyer each had four hits.

Los Alamitos 6, Edison 0: The Griffins came away with the shutout.

Huntington Beach 8, Fountain Valley 2: Blake Penso hit a three-run home run for Huntington Beach.

Cypress 2, Pacifica 1: Bren Wilkerson had a walk-off home run for Cypress in the seventh. Matthew Morrell struck out seven in five innings.

Beckman 6, Northwood 2: Ashton Kanegae had two hits and two RBIs.

Newport Harbor 12, Laguna Beach 1: Jackson Gilles went four for four.

Softball

Pirates 10, Banning 0 (5).



Sierra Sandoval: 3-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Madison Fao: 2-3, 2B, 2 R

Vanessa Reed: 3 IP, 0 H, 6 K

Izabella Chavez: 2-2, HR, 2B, 4 RBI



RECORD: 9-0, 5-0 Marine League. 2nd showdown with Carson next, Tuesday at Carson, 3 pm. @breezepreps @CIFLACS @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/Uz5VBjBf7A — San Pedro High Softball (@PedroSoftball) May 13, 2021

San Pedro 10, Banning 0: The Pirates (9-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten in the Marine League. Sierra Sandoval hit two home runs and had three RBIs.

Villa Park 4, Yorba Linda 3: Sydney Somerndike struck out 10. Riley Sandvig had the walk-off RBI.

Norco 12, Corona Centennial 5: Delany Whieldon and Matti Severns each had three hits for Norco, which improved to 18-1.

Soccer

Los Alamitos beats San Clemente on penalty kicks. https://t.co/OaDExrXXwY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 14, 2021

Los Alamitos 0, San Clemente 0 (6-5): Regulation and overtime ended in a 0-0 tie, forcing penalty kicks, and Los Alamitos advanced 6-5 when goalie CJ Pycior made the game-winning save in a Division 1 playoff opener.

Pasadena 2, Troy 1: Joseph Rubio scored both goals in overtime win over Pasadena.

Downey 2, Harvard-Westlake 1: Diego Cortez scored both goals in the Division 1 opener. Downey will play Anaheim, which beat Mission Viejo 3-2.

Loyola 8, Santa Fe 0: The No. 3-seeded Cubs advanced in the Division 1 playoffs.

Final seconds of Edison 2-1 win over Mater Dei. Oswaldo Moran scores 2 goals in last 9 minutes and the Chargers advance to next round versus Capo. @ocvarsity @SteveFryer @MD_Athletics @latsondheimer @EdisonSportsNet pic.twitter.com/Bqk60lRBVY — Rich Boyce (@richboyce4) May 14, 2021

Edison 2, Mater Dei 1: Oswaldo Moran scored two goals in the final nine minutes to lead the Chargers.

Boys’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 75, Brentwood 56: Amari Bailey finished with 24 points and Ramel Lloyd 21 for unbeaten Sierra Canyon. Thomas Oosterbroek scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds for Brentwood.

Windward 57, Viewpoint 51: Giovanni Goree scored 26 points for Viewpoint. Jaren Harris had 18 points for Windward.

Grant 60, Marshall 35: Jeremiah Windham finished with 15 points.

Westchester 52, Palisades 36: TJ Wainwright had 17 points in Westchester’s Western League win.

Birmingham 84, Chatsworth 67: Kris Cook scored 25 points for the Patriots in a West Valley League opener. Tim Lopez had 20 points for Chatsworth.

El Camino Real 72, Cleveland 42: The Conquistadores won their league opener. Isaiah Johnson had 21 points and made seven threes.

Granada Hills 57, Taft 43: Ashton Eckert scored 21 points and Gary Ekmekjian had 20 points.

St. John Bosco 66, JSerra 50: The Braves improved to 15-2. Scotty Washington scored 23 points.

Orange Lutheran 47, Santa Margarita 41: Yigit Arcan had 20 points for Orange Lutheran.

Girls’ tennis

GIRLS TENNIS Open Division:



Palisades 6 🎾

Granada Hills 1



Congratulations to the Lady Dolphins who won their 27th City title and 20th under #CIFLACS Hall of Fame Coach Bud Kling! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/22Lznf5uB1 — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) May 13, 2021

Palisades 6, Granada Hills 1: The Dolphins won another City Section championship under coach Bud Kling.