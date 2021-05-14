High school baseball: Thursday’s results
BASEBALL
Thursday’s results
Academy for Academic Excellence 7, Riverside Prep 6
Bishop Montgomery 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4
Bolsa Grande 6, Loara 3
Cajon 3, Redlands East Valley 1
Camarillo 6, Royal 0
Cathedral City 7, Yucca Valley 2
Chatsworth 3, El Camino Real 1
Citrus Valley 7, Redlands 1
Cleveland 9, Taft 2
Crean Lutheran 4, Tustin 2
Cypress 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
de Toledo 8, Buckley 0
Desert Hot Springs 10, Banning 8
Eastvale Roosevelt 2, Corona Santiago 1
Elsinore 8, Riverside Notre Dame 1
Excelsior 6, Big Bear 5
Ganesha 6, Bassett 5
Garfield 13, South Gate 2
Hesperia 3, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Huntington Beach 8, Fountain Valley 2
Indio 4, Coachella Valley 3
King 6, Corona 5
Los Alamitos 6, Edison 0
Los Altos 6, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Los Angeles Marshall 9, Franklin 2
Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, Legacy 0
Maywood CES 8, Central City Value 1
Newbury Park 1, Oaks Christian 0
Newport Harbor 12, Laguna Beach 1
North Torrance 5, Torrance 2
Nuview Bridge 11, Temecula Prep 5
Oak Hills 2, Sultana 1
Orange Vista 6, Valley View 3
Paloma Valley 11, Canyon Springs 5
Placentia Valencia 7, La Palma Kennedy 4
Pomona 7, Garey 0
Portola 8, IrvineUniversity 3
Port of Los Angeles 9, Harbor Teacher 0
Riverside Poly 8, Riverside North 3
Roybal 8, Mendez 3
San Dimas 4, Charter Oak 1
Serrano 7, Apple Valley 6
Shalhevet 11, Animo Leadership 7
South Hills 6, Rowland 0
St. Anthony 11, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0
Tarbut V’Torah 10, La Verne Lutheran 0
Thousand Oaks 7, Calabasas 3
Valley Arts/Sciences 11, North Valley Military 1
Western 11, Santa Ana Valley 0
Westminster La Quinta 10, Los Amigos 1
Woodbridge 4, Irvine 3
Yucaipa 12, Beaumont 0
