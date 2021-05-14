Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Thursday’s results

Baseballs in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Thursday’s results

Academy for Academic Excellence 7, Riverside Prep 6

Bishop Montgomery 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4

Bolsa Grande 6, Loara 3

Cajon 3, Redlands East Valley 1

Camarillo 6, Royal 0

Cathedral City 7, Yucca Valley 2

Chatsworth 3, El Camino Real 1

Citrus Valley 7, Redlands 1

Cleveland 9, Taft 2

Crean Lutheran 4, Tustin 2

Cypress 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

de Toledo 8, Buckley 0

Desert Hot Springs 10, Banning 8

Eastvale Roosevelt 2, Corona Santiago 1

Elsinore 8, Riverside Notre Dame 1

Excelsior 6, Big Bear 5

Ganesha 6, Bassett 5

Garfield 13, South Gate 2

Hesperia 3, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1

Huntington Beach 8, Fountain Valley 2

Indio 4, Coachella Valley 3

King 6, Corona 5

Los Alamitos 6, Edison 0

Los Altos 6, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Los Angeles Marshall 9, Franklin 2

Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, Legacy 0

Maywood CES 8, Central City Value 1

Newbury Park 1, Oaks Christian 0

Newport Harbor 12, Laguna Beach 1

North Torrance 5, Torrance 2

Nuview Bridge 11, Temecula Prep 5

Oak Hills 2, Sultana 1

Orange Vista 6, Valley View 3

Paloma Valley 11, Canyon Springs 5

Placentia Valencia 7, La Palma Kennedy 4

Pomona 7, Garey 0

Portola 8, IrvineUniversity 3

Port of Los Angeles 9, Harbor Teacher 0

Riverside Poly 8, Riverside North 3

Roybal 8, Mendez 3

San Dimas 4, Charter Oak 1

Serrano 7, Apple Valley 6

Shalhevet 11, Animo Leadership 7

South Hills 6, Rowland 0

St. Anthony 11, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0

Tarbut V’Torah 10, La Verne Lutheran 0

Thousand Oaks 7, Calabasas 3

Valley Arts/Sciences 11, North Valley Military 1

Western 11, Santa Ana Valley 0

Westminster La Quinta 10, Los Amigos 1

Woodbridge 4, Irvine 3

Yucaipa 12, Beaumont 0

