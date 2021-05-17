Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school badminton: Team playoff pairings/results

India's Srikanth Kidambi picks up the shuttlecock during a Men single match.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Times staff
BADMINTON

OPEN DIVISON

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

Arcadia, bye

Long Beach Poly at Rowland

San Marino at Diamond Bar

Walnut, bye

DIVISON 1

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at Westminster

Mira Costa at Loma Linda Academy

Redlands at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Nogales at Cerritos

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.. Championship, Saturday. at Arcadia (Division 1 at 10 a.m.; Open Division at 1:30 p.m.)

High School Sports

