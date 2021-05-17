High school badminton: Team playoff pairings/results
BADMINTON
OPEN DIVISON
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Arcadia, bye
Long Beach Poly at Rowland
San Marino at Diamond Bar
Walnut, bye
DIVISON 1
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at Westminster
Mira Costa at Loma Linda Academy
Redlands at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Nogales at Cerritos
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.. Championship, Saturday. at Arcadia (Division 1 at 10 a.m.; Open Division at 1:30 p.m.)
