JSerra promotes Scott McKnight to head football coach

The last Trinity League football head coaching vacancy has been filled. Scott McKnight, an assistant coach at JSerra for the last 10 years, has been promoted to head coach, replacing Pat Harlow, who resigned last week.

JSerra wanted to hire someone who could maintain the program’s continuity, and McKnight fills that role. He was the associate head coach to Harlow and also filled in for Harlow when he missed a couple games due to an illness in 2019.

Orange Lutheran recently found its new head coach by hiring former athletic director and head coach Rod Sherman.

Top jobs are being filled fast around Southern California.

St. Francis hired Paraclete’s Dean Herrington. Westlake hired Sierra Canyon assistant Mark Serve.

St. Bernard is closing in on a head coach.