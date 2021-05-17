Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

JSerra promotes Scott McKnight to head football coach

A football on the field
(Dan Thornberg / Getty Images / EyeEm)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The last Trinity League football head coaching vacancy has been filled. Scott McKnight, an assistant coach at JSerra for the last 10 years, has been promoted to head coach, replacing Pat Harlow, who resigned last week.

JSerra wanted to hire someone who could maintain the program’s continuity, and McKnight fills that role. He was the associate head coach to Harlow and also filled in for Harlow when he missed a couple games due to an illness in 2019.

Orange Lutheran recently found its new head coach by hiring former athletic director and head coach Rod Sherman.

Sports

Top jobs are being filled fast around Southern California.

St. Francis hired Paraclete’s Dean Herrington. Westlake hired Sierra Canyon assistant Mark Serve.

St. Bernard is closing in on a head coach.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

