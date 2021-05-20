Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#8 Redondo at #1 Loyola

#5 San Clemente at #4 Newport Harbor

#6 Mater Dei at #3 Corona del Mar

#7 Orange Lutheran at #2 Mira Costa

NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championship, June 5, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Second round, Thursday unless noted

Santa Barbara def. Quartz Hill, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20

West Ranch def. San Juan Hills, 18-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 17-15

Santa Margarita at Newbury Park, MONDAY

Beckman def. South Torrance, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

Servite def. Los Alamitos, 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 17-15

Tesoro def. San Marcos, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17

Burbank Burroughs def. Valencia, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16

Huntington Beach def. Thousand Oaks, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Santa Barbara at West Ranch

#4 Beckman at Santa Margarita OR Newbury Park at #4 Beckman

Tesoro at #3 Servite

#2 Huntington Beach at Burbank Burroughs

DIVISION 3

Second round, Thursday

Camarillo def. Cypress, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-4

St. Francis def. Cerritos, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Long Beach Poly def. Damien, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

Anaheim Canyon def. South Pasadena, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Long Beach Wilson def. Windward, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15

Westlake def. Dos Pueblos, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 25-21

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame def. Royal, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21

Foothill def. Paloma Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

St. Francis at Camarillo

Long Beach Poly at #4 Anaheim Canyon

#3 Long Beach Wilson at Westlake

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Foothill

DIVISION 4

Second round, Thursday

Marina def. Redlands, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian def. Katella, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Torrance def. California, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20

Warren def. El Dorado, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

Laguna Hills def. Laguna Blanca, 25-22, 25-22, 25-10

Villa Park d. Garden Grove, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18, 25-14

Corona Santiago def. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-6, 25-14, 25-18

Cerritos Valley Christian def. Hillcrest, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Marina at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

Warren at Torrance

Villa Park at #3 Laguna Hills

#2 Cerritos Valley Christian at Corona Santiago

DIVISION 5

Second round, Thursday

King def. Whitney, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

Highland def. Crean Lutheran, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7

Rancho Alamitos def. Sunny Hills, 8-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

Upland def. Brentwood, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17

#3 La Canada def. Oxford Academy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Oakwood def. Troy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Elsinore def. Bishop Amat, 25-17, 25-19, 32-30

Westminster La Quinta def. Lancaster, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 King at Highland

Rancho Alamitos at #4 Upland

#3 La Canada at Oakwood

#2 Westminster La Quinta at Elsinore

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday unless noted

Capistrano Valley Christian def. Da Vinci, 25-9, 25-8, 25-6

Rio Hondo Prep def. Anaheim Fairmont Prep, 27-25, 27-25, 26-21

Estancia at Xavier Prep, TUESDAY

Murrieta Mesa def. Riverside North, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

Orange def, Valley View, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

Sierra Vista def. Arlington, 30-28, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18

Avalon at Mayfair, score not reported

Malibu def. Maranatha, 25-11, 25-18, 25-11

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Capistrano Valley Christian at Rio Hondo Prep

Xavier Prep/Estancia winner at Murrieta Mesa

Sierra Vista at Orange

#2 Malibu at Mayfair/Avalon winner

NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.

