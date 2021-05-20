High school girls’ and boys’ volleyball: City playoff pairings
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, May 27
#8 Grant at #1 Palisades
#5 Venice at #4 Taft
#6 Chatsworth at #3 El Camino Real
#7 San Pedro at #2 Granada Hills
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday
#9 Narbonne at #8 Cleveland
#10 Los Angeles Marshall at #7 Birmingham
Quarterfinals, May 28
Cleveland/Narbonne winner at #1 Sylmar
#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning
Birmingham/Marshall winner at #2 Bell
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday
#1 Verdugo Hills, bye
#9 Los Angeles Kennedy at #8 Elizabeth
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Canoga Park
#13 Bravo at #4 Legacy
#14 Garfield at #3 Marquez
#11 Hollywood at #6 Los Angeles CES
#10 San Fernando at #7 South East
#2 Los Angeles University, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 28; semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, May 28
#8 Central City Value at #1 Torres
#5 Foshay at #4 Mendez
#6 Panorama at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Fairfax
NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, May 28
#8 Math/Science at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#5 North Valley Military at #4 Belmont
#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH
#7 Reseda at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep
NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#8 Cleveland ar #1 Chatsworth
#5 Carson at #4 South Gate
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades
#7 Venice at #2 Taft
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Narbonne
Quarterfinals, May 27
Narbonne/Marshall winner at #1 Sylmar
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Granada Hills
#6 Birmingham ar #3 Van Nuys
#7 San Pedro at #2 Bell
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
#9 Rivera at #8 Canoga Park
#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Fairfax
Quarterfinals, May 27
Canoga Park/Rivera winner at #1 Marquez
#5 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Los Angeles University
#6 San Fernando at #3 Verdugo Hills
Fairfax/Los Angeles Roosevelt winner at #2 Grant
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
#9 Orthopaedic at #8 Belmont
#11 North Valley Military at #6 Math/Science
#10 Foshay at #7 Mendez
Quarterfinals, May 27
Belmont/Orthopaedic winner at #1 WISH
#5 Fulton at #4 Maywood CES
Math Science/North Valley Military winner at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
Mendez/Foshay winner at #2 Central City Value
NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.
