Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ and boys’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
Share

CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, May 27

#8 Grant at #1 Palisades

Advertisement

#5 Venice at #4 Taft

#6 Chatsworth at #3 El Camino Real

#7 San Pedro at #2 Granada Hills

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

#9 Narbonne at #8 Cleveland

#10 Los Angeles Marshall at #7 Birmingham

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, May 28

Cleveland/Narbonne winner at #1 Sylmar

#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning

Advertisement

Birmingham/Marshall winner at #2 Bell

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Advertisement

#1 Verdugo Hills, bye

#9 Los Angeles Kennedy at #8 Elizabeth

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 Canoga Park

#13 Bravo at #4 Legacy

Advertisement

#14 Garfield at #3 Marquez

#11 Hollywood at #6 Los Angeles CES

#10 San Fernando at #7 South East

#2 Los Angeles University, bye

Advertisement

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 28; semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, May 28

#8 Central City Value at #1 Torres

Advertisement

#5 Foshay at #4 Mendez

#6 Panorama at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Fairfax

NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.

Advertisement

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, May 28

#8 Math/Science at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#5 North Valley Military at #4 Belmont

Advertisement

#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH

#7 Reseda at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep

NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.

CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Advertisement

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#8 Cleveland ar #1 Chatsworth

#5 Carson at #4 South Gate

Advertisement

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades

#7 Venice at #2 Taft

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

Advertisement

First round, Tuesday

#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Narbonne

Quarterfinals, May 27

Narbonne/Marshall winner at #1 Sylmar

Advertisement

#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Granada Hills

#6 Birmingham ar #3 Van Nuys

#7 San Pedro at #2 Bell

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

Advertisement

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

#9 Rivera at #8 Canoga Park

#10 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #7 Fairfax

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, May 27

Canoga Park/Rivera winner at #1 Marquez

#5 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Los Angeles University

#6 San Fernando at #3 Verdugo Hills

Advertisement

Fairfax/Los Angeles Roosevelt winner at #2 Grant

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Advertisement

#9 Orthopaedic at #8 Belmont

#11 North Valley Military at #6 Math/Science

#10 Foshay at #7 Mendez

Quarterfinals, May 27

Advertisement

Belmont/Orthopaedic winner at #1 WISH

#5 Fulton at #4 Maywood CES

Math Science/North Valley Military winner at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

Mendez/Foshay winner at #2 Central City Value

Advertisement

NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement