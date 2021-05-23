The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Sierra Canyon still No. 1
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment; last week’s ranking
1. SIERRA CANYON (11-0); vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 1
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-1); vs. Harvard-Westlake, Friday; 3
3. MATER DEI (25-1); vs. Damien, Friday; 2
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-2); at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 4
5. RIBET ACADEMY (11-1); at Etiwanda, Friday; 5
6. ETIWANDA (9-1); vs. Ribet Academy, Friday; 6
7. DAMIEN (26-2): at Mater Dei, Friday; 7
8 . HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-3); at Corona Centennial, Friday; 9
9. COLONY (18-1); No. 1 seed in Diivsion 2AA; 8
10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (17-6); No. 1 seed in Division 1; 10
11. WESTCHESTER (7-0); vs. Fairfax, Friday; 11
12. CHAMINADE (14-3); vs. Bonita, Wednesday; 12
13. OAK PARK (13-4); vs. St. Francis, Wednesday; 15
14. FAIRMONT PREP (12-3); Bye in Division 1 playoffs; 17
15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (13-2); vs. Los Osos, Wednesday;14
16. ST. BERNARD (6-2); Bye in Division 1 playoffs; 13
17. SANTA MARGARITA (11-5); at Palm Springs;16
18. WEST RANCH (9-0); vs. Camarillo, Wednesday; 18
19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-8); at Cerritos, Wednesday; 19
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (8-2); Bye in Division 2AA; 20
21. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (12-2); Bye in Division 1; 21
22. LOS ALTOS (13-1); Bye in Division 2AA; 23
23. KING/DREW (4-0); Headed to Coliseum League title; NR
24. BIRMINGHAM (6-3); Headed to West Valley League title; 22
25. FAIRFAX (6-1); at Westchester on Friday; NR
