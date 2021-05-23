Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Sierra Canyon still No. 1

Amari Bailey and his Sierra Canyon teammates shake hands.
Amari Bailey (10) and his Sierra Canyon teammates are 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in Southern California.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment; last week’s ranking

1. SIERRA CANYON (11-0); vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 1

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-1); vs. Harvard-Westlake, Friday; 3

3. MATER DEI (25-1); vs. Damien, Friday; 2

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-2); at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 4

5. RIBET ACADEMY (11-1); at Etiwanda, Friday; 5

6. ETIWANDA (9-1); vs. Ribet Academy, Friday; 6

7. DAMIEN (26-2): at Mater Dei, Friday; 7

8 . HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-3); at Corona Centennial, Friday; 9

9. COLONY (18-1); No. 1 seed in Diivsion 2AA; 8

10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (17-6); No. 1 seed in Division 1; 10

11. WESTCHESTER (7-0); vs. Fairfax, Friday; 11

12. CHAMINADE (14-3); vs. Bonita, Wednesday; 12

13. OAK PARK (13-4); vs. St. Francis, Wednesday; 15

14. FAIRMONT PREP (12-3); Bye in Division 1 playoffs; 17

15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (13-2); vs. Los Osos, Wednesday;14

16. ST. BERNARD (6-2); Bye in Division 1 playoffs; 13

17. SANTA MARGARITA (11-5); at Palm Springs;16

18. WEST RANCH (9-0); vs. Camarillo, Wednesday; 18

19. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-8); at Cerritos, Wednesday; 19

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (8-2); Bye in Division 2AA; 20

21. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (12-2); Bye in Division 1; 21

22. LOS ALTOS (13-1); Bye in Division 2AA; 23

23. KING/DREW (4-0); Headed to Coliseum League title; NR

24. BIRMINGHAM (6-3); Headed to West Valley League title; 22

25. FAIRFAX (6-1); at Westchester on Friday; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

