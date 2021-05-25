Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

#8 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth

Advertisement

#5 Carson at #4 South Gate

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades

#7 Venice at #2 Taft

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

Los Angeles Marshall def. Narbonne, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Advertisement

#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 Sylmar

#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Granada Hills

#6 Birmingham at #3 Van Nuys

#7 San Pedro at #2 Bell

Advertisement

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Rivera def. Canoga Park, 25-19, 25-19, 25-11

Advertisement

Fairfax def. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19

Quarterfinals, Thursday

#9 Rivera at #1 Marquez

#5 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Los Angeles University

Advertisement

#6 San Fernando at #3 Verdugo Hills

#7 Fairfax at #2 Grant

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION III

Advertisement

First round, Tuesday

Orthopaedic def. Belmont, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21

Math/Science def. North Valley Military, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15

Mendez def. Foshay, 25-14, 25-16, 26-24

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Thursday

#9 Orthopaedic at #1 WISH

#5 Fulton at #4 Maywood CES

#6 Math/Science at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

Advertisement

#7 Mendez at #2 Central City Value

NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement