High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
#8 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Carson at #4 South Gate
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Palisades
#7 Venice at #2 Taft
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
Los Angeles Marshall def. Narbonne, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
Quarterfinals, Thursday
#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 Sylmar
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Granada Hills
#6 Birmingham at #3 Van Nuys
#7 San Pedro at #2 Bell
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Rivera def. Canoga Park, 25-19, 25-19, 25-11
Fairfax def. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19
Quarterfinals, Thursday
#9 Rivera at #1 Marquez
#5 Los Angeles Kennedy at #4 Los Angeles University
#6 San Fernando at #3 Verdugo Hills
#7 Fairfax at #2 Grant
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Orthopaedic def. Belmont, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21
Math/Science def. North Valley Military, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15
Mendez def. Foshay, 25-14, 25-16, 26-24
Quarterfinals, Thursday
#9 Orthopaedic at #1 WISH
#5 Fulton at #4 Maywood CES
#6 Math/Science at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#7 Mendez at #2 Central City Value
NOTES: Semifinals, June 2. Championship, June 4.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.