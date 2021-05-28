Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Harvard-Westlake’s Melissa Hearlihy on girls’ basketball in Southern California

VIDEO | 13:33
Melissa Hearlihy on high school girls basketball

Harvard-Westlake girl’s basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy talks about the upcoming playoffs with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 40 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Harvard-Westlake girls’ basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy.

Hearlihy discusses the upcoming Open Division playoffs and talks about her 36 years of coaching girls basketball.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

