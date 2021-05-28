Harvard-Westlake’s Melissa Hearlihy on girls’ basketball in Southern California
VIDEO | 13:33
Melissa Hearlihy on high school girls basketball
Harvard-Westlake girl’s basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy talks about the upcoming playoffs with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.
It’s time for Episode 40 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Harvard-Westlake girls’ basketball coach Melissa Hearlihy.
Hearlihy discusses the upcoming Open Division playoffs and talks about her 36 years of coaching girls basketball.
