High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Newport Harbor def. Loyola, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12
Mira Costa def. Corona del Mar, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Santa Barbara def. Beckman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-23
Huntington Beach def. Servite, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
St. Francis def. Long Beach Poly, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Long Beach Wilson def. Foothill, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Marina def. Warren, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23
Cerritos Valley Christian def. Laguna Hills, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 24-26, 15-13
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
King def. Upland, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Westminster La Quinta def. La Canada, 20-25, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 15-11
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Capistrano Valley Christian def. Xavier Prep, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Orange def. Malibu, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16
Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.
Division 1: #4 Newport Harbor at #2 Mira Costa
Division 2: #2 Huntington Beach at #1 Santa Barbara
Division 3: St. Francis at #3 Long Beach Wilson
Division 4: #2 Cerritos Valley Christian at #1 Marina
Division 5: #2 Westminster La Quinta at King
Division 6: Orange at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.