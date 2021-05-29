Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Newport Harbor def. Loyola, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

Mira Costa def. Corona del Mar, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Santa Barbara def. Beckman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-23

Huntington Beach def. Servite, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Saturday

St. Francis def. Long Beach Poly, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Long Beach Wilson def. Foothill, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Saturday

Marina def. Warren, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23

Cerritos Valley Christian def. Laguna Hills, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 24-26, 15-13

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Saturday

King def. Upland, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Westminster La Quinta def. La Canada, 20-25, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 15-11

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Capistrano Valley Christian def. Xavier Prep, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Orange def. Malibu, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16

Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.

Division 1: #4 Newport Harbor at #2 Mira Costa

Division 2: #2 Huntington Beach at #1 Santa Barbara

Division 3: St. Francis at #3 Long Beach Wilson

Division 4: #2 Cerritos Valley Christian at #1 Marina

Division 5: #2 Westminster La Quinta at King

Division 6: Orange at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

