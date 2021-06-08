Lacrosse: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Championship, Tuesday
Loyola 9, Foothill 7
DIVISION 2
Championship, Tuesday
St. Francis 15, Culver City 8
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Championship, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#3 Newbury Park vs. #1 Foothill at Tustin
DIVISION 2
Championship, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Corona del Mar
