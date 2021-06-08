Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Lacrosse: Southern Section championship results

A girl practices with her lacrosse team.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Championship, Tuesday

Loyola 9, Foothill 7

DIVISION 2

Championship, Tuesday

St. Francis 15, Culver City 8

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Championship, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#3 Newbury Park vs. #1 Foothill at Tustin

DIVISION 2

Championship, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Anaheim Canyon at #2 Corona del Mar

