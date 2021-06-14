Harvard-Westlake grads will have reunion at College World Series

It’s going to be a Harvard-Westlake reunion at the College World Series in Omaha this week.

Freshman Drew Bowser of Stanford and sophomore Sam Hliboki of Vanderbilt were teammates in high school. We’ll have to see who Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert will be rooting for.

Six of the teams have been finalized for Nebraska.

Stanford‘s ace is Corona graduate Brendan Beck. Vanderbilt also has infielder Jayson Gonzalez from Bishop Amat.

Advertisement

Arizona, another College World Series qualifier, is loaded with former Southern California players, including Tony Bullard (JW North), Garrett Irvin (Norco), Jonathan Guardado (Nogales), Branden Boissiere (Woodcrest Christian), Bryce Collins (Hart), Dawson Netz (Maranatha), Kaden Hopson (Redlands East Valley), Ian Churchill (San Marcos), Ryan Kysar (Valencia) and Hunter Cope (Mater Dei).

Also, Texas has Lucas Gordon from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. North Carolina State has Carson Falsken from Newbury Park.