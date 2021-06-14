Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Harvard-Westlake grads will have reunion at College World Series

Former Harvard-Westlake standout Drew Bowser will play for Stanford at the College World Series.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s going to be a Harvard-Westlake reunion at the College World Series in Omaha this week.

Freshman Drew Bowser of Stanford and sophomore Sam Hliboki of Vanderbilt were teammates in high school. We’ll have to see who Harvard-Westlake coach Jared Halpert will be rooting for.

Six of the teams have been finalized for Nebraska.

Stanford‘s ace is Corona graduate Brendan Beck. Vanderbilt also has infielder Jayson Gonzalez from Bishop Amat.

Arizona, another College World Series qualifier, is loaded with former Southern California players, including Tony Bullard (JW North), Garrett Irvin (Norco), Jonathan Guardado (Nogales), Branden Boissiere (Woodcrest Christian), Bryce Collins (Hart), Dawson Netz (Maranatha), Kaden Hopson (Redlands East Valley), Ian Churchill (San Marcos), Ryan Kysar (Valencia) and Hunter Cope (Mater Dei).

Also, Texas has Lucas Gordon from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. North Carolina State has Carson Falsken from Newbury Park.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

