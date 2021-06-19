Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: City and Southern Section playoff results

A softball catcher prepares to make a throw.
A softball catcher prepares to make a throw
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Open Division: El Camino Real 10, Granada Hills 0 (Saturday)

Division I: San Fernando 6, Venice 5 (Friday)

Division II: Gardena 10, Palisades 6 (Thursday)

Division III: Mendez 16, Smidt Tech 2 (Thursday)

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division 1: Esperanza 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

Division 4: Rosary 11, Hemet 1

Division 5: Ocean View 2, Western Christian 1

Saturday

Division 2: Upland 1, Villa Park 0 (9)

Division 3: Sultana 7, Redondo 4

Division 6: St. Bonaventure 4, Orange Vista 2

Division 7: Lakeside 14, St. Monica 0

