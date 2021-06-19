High school softball: City and Southern Section playoff results
CITY SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Open Division: El Camino Real 10, Granada Hills 0 (Saturday)
Division I: San Fernando 6, Venice 5 (Friday)
Division II: Gardena 10, Palisades 6 (Thursday)
Division III: Mendez 16, Smidt Tech 2 (Thursday)
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 1: Esperanza 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
Division 4: Rosary 11, Hemet 1
Division 5: Ocean View 2, Western Christian 1
Saturday
Division 2: Upland 1, Villa Park 0 (9)
Division 3: Sultana 7, Redondo 4
Division 6: St. Bonaventure 4, Orange Vista 2
Division 7: Lakeside 14, St. Monica 0
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.