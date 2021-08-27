Dorsey has triumphant return with win over Santa Monica

It has been a long time coming for Dorsey.

Playing their first game since 2019, the Dons beat Santa Monica 14-0 to earn a season-opening win.

The team elected to not participate in the spring because of COVID-19, and had a game planned for last week canceled after not enough players were cleared under coronavirus protocols.

That made Friday night’s game, played in a “staple of the community” at Jackie Robinson Stadium, in the words of quarterback Josh Coleman, “special.”

Dorsey channeled that passion into a dominating defensive performance, stifling Santa Monica time and again while forcing three interceptions. In the first quarter, Santa Monica had a chance to put points on the board with a fourth-and-goal situation at the one-yard line, but Dorsey forced a fumble at the goal line to keep its opponent off the board.

Coleman fired two touchdowns to give the Dons all the offense they’d need. The second, which came with two minutes left, was a 24-yard beauty to receiver Mychai Williams in the back corner of the end zone.

Coach Stefon Johnson, a Dorsey alum who was hired in 2019, earned the first victory of his coaching career.