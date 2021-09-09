Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Thursday night’s scores

By Times staff
Thursday, September 9th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cerritos 14, Ocean View 6

Chaffey 20, Bloomington 18

Channel Islands 33, Carpinteria 0

Colton 35, Arroyo Valley 8

Corona 44, Hillcrest 36

Dominguez 44, Compton 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 54, Anaheim Canyon 49

Garey 21, Azusa 6

Glendora 49, Los Altos 14

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Keppel 16, Firebaugh 14

Long Beach Poly 35, Leuzinger 21

Miller 34, Arlington 13

Northwood 35, Loara 0

Orange 14, La Habra 10

Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20

Redlands East Valley 35, Heritage 28 (2OT)

San Gorgonio 28, Riverside Notre Dame 18

Servite 58, Bishop Amat 7

St. Anthony 23, Long Beach Wilson 13

Westminster 21, Anaheim 7

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

North Valley Military Institute 28, Sotomayor 14

