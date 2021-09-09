High school football: Thursday night’s scores
Thursday, September 9th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cerritos 14, Ocean View 6
Chaffey 20, Bloomington 18
Channel Islands 33, Carpinteria 0
Colton 35, Arroyo Valley 8
Corona 44, Hillcrest 36
Dominguez 44, Compton 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 54, Anaheim Canyon 49
Garey 21, Azusa 6
Glendora 49, Los Altos 14
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Keppel 16, Firebaugh 14
Long Beach Poly 35, Leuzinger 21
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Northwood 35, Loara 0
Orange 14, La Habra 10
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Redlands East Valley 35, Heritage 28 (2OT)
San Gorgonio 28, Riverside Notre Dame 18
Servite 58, Bishop Amat 7
St. Anthony 23, Long Beach Wilson 13
Westminster 21, Anaheim 7
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
North Valley Military Institute 28, Sotomayor 14
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.