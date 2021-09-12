The Times’ high school football rankings: Mater Dei moves to No. 1

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rank, school (wins-losses), last week; next game (last rank)

1. Mater Dei (2-0); defeated Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 49-7; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium) Sept. 24 (2)

Comment: The Monarchs are No. 1 after an impressive win behind QB Elijah Brown (15-16, 213 yards).

2. St. John Bosco (4-0); defeated East St. Louis (Ill.), 42-26; at Chesapeake (Va.) Smith on Friday (1)

Comment: The Braves opened a 35-0 lead, then lost focus against the Flyers.

3. Servite (3-0); defeated Bishop Amat, 58-7; at Sierra Canyon (at Pierce College) on Friday (3)

Comment: Mason Graham has seven sacks in two games.

4. Corona Centennial (3-0); defeated JSerra, 48-0; vs. Long Beach Poly on Friday (4)

Comment: Notre Dame-bound CB Jaden Mickey is a 16-year-old senior.

5. Norco (3-0); idle; vs. Murrieta Valley on Friday (5)

Comment: Running back Jadyn Ott has added new dimension to the offensive attack.

6. Los Alamitos (4-0); defeated Clovis Buchanan, 34-31; at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College) Friday (6)

Comment: It’s final exam time for the Griffins in their biggest test yet.

7. Sierra Canyon (2-1); idle; vs. Servite (at Pierce College) Friday (7)

Comment: Let’s see who gets to cover receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

8. Santa Margarita (3-1); defeated Fort Worth Nolan, 31-13; vs. Los Alamitos (at Saddleback College) on Friday (7)

Comment: QB Jaxon Potter is making weekly progress.

9. Orange Lutheran (4-0); defeated Damien, 41-38 (OT); at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday (10)

Comment: The Lancers are executing and making coaches and fans proud.

10. Mission Viejo (2-1); idle; at Bishop Alemany on Friday (11)

Comment: LB Daniel Dominguez, a star wrestler, is having a big season for the Diablo.

11. Warren (4-0); defeated Gardena Serra, 14-0; at Culver City on Friday (12)

Comment: 6-foot-6 Nicholaus Iamaleava had 378 yards passing.

12. Bishop Alemany (1-2); defeated Oaks Christian, 56-21; vs. Mission Viejo on Friday (15)

Comment: The Warriors’ offensive line is big, effective and will be heard from.

13. Chaminade (3-1); defeated Crespi, 42-14; vs. Bakersfield Liberty on Friday (13)

Comment: Sophomore Marquis Gallegos has four interceptions.

14. Vista Murrieta (3-1); defeated Upland, 48-0; at Villa Park Sept. 25 (16)

Comment: QB Brady Jones has seven touchdown passes.

15. Corona del Mar (4-0); defeated San Clemente, 7-3; at San Juan Hills on Friday (NR)

Comment: The defense came through to make the Sea Kings a team to watch in the Sunset League.

16. San Clemente (3-1); lost to Corona del Mar, 7-3; at Edison (at Huntington Beach) on Friday (9)

Comment: The Tritons suffered a rare home loss.

17. Inglewood (3-0); idle; at Palos Verdes on Sept. 24 (17)

Comment: The Sentinels missed a game because of COVID-19 protocols.

18. Loyola (3-1); defeated Cathedral, 34-6; vs. Mira Mesa Friday (19)

Comment: New QB Joe Tatum has guided the Cubs to three straight wins.

19. Edison (2-2); defeated Palos Verdes, 49-10; vs. San Clemente (at Huntington Beach) Friday (20)

Comment: RB Troy Fletcher is having a big season.

20. Ayala (4-0); defeated Los Osos, 40-21; at Tustin on Thursday (22)

Comment: The defense continues to come through.

21. Etiwanda (4-0); defeated Great Oak, 51-16; vs. Colony on Friday (24)

Comment: Jordan Williams continues to stand out for the Eagles.

22. Bishop Diego (3-0); defeated Redondo, 51-3; vs. Reno (Nev.) Galena (at Santa Barbara City College) Sept. 25 (NR)

Comment: Junior RB Qu’Ran Gossett is a big-play performer.

23. Simi Valley (4-0); defeated Saugus, 21-10; vs. Golden Valley on Friday (NR)

Comment: Coach Jim Benkert has turned loose LB Malachi Hannah.

24. St. Bonaventure (3-0); defeated SO Notre Dame, 37-0; vs. Hart at College of the Canyons on Thursday (NR)

Comment: TE Cody Hoffman is making a big impact.

25. San Pedro (2-0); defeated Bell, 56-0; vs. Dorsey Friday (NR)

Comment: Line play makes the Pirates the team to beat in the City Section.