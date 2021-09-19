The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (2-0); idle; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Chesapeake (Va.) Smith, 49-0; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 1 (2)
3. SERVITE (4-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 44-22; vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday (3)
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-0); def. Long Beach Poly, 52-7; vs. King, Oct. 1 (4)
5. NORCO (4-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 35-34; vs. Sierra Canyon at Calabasas, Friday (5)
6. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); lost to Servite, 44-22; vs. Norco at Calabasas, Friday (7)
7. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1); def. Los Alamitos, 42-21; at JSerra, Oct. 1 (8)
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-24; vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30 (9)
9. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); def. Alemany, 30-7; vs. Leuzinger, Friday (10)
10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 42-28; vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 1 (6)
11. WARREN (4-0); idle; vs. Dominguez, Oct. 1 (11)
12. CHAMINADE (3-1); idle; at Cathedral, Oct. 1 (13)
13. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); idle; at Villa Park (at El Modena), Saturday (14)
14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0); def. San Juan Hills, 45-27; at Los Alamitos, Oct. 1 (15)
15. EDISON (3-2); def. San Clemente, 42-0; vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Sept. 30 (19)
16. INGLEWOOD (3-0); idle; at Palos Verdes, Friday (17)
17. LOYOLA (4-1); def. San Diego Mira Mesa, 42-20; at Mira Costa, Friday (18)
18. AYALA (5-0); def. Tustin, 42-7 (Thursday); at La Habra, Thursday (20)
19. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 30-7; at Lawndale, Friday (12)
20. ETIWANDA (5-0); def. Colony, 42-13; at Damien, Oct. 1 (21)
21. BISHOP DIEGO (4-0); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 28-21; vs. Reno (Nev.) Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday (22)
22. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); def. Golden Valley, 42-14; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday (23)
23. ST. BONAVENTURE (4-0); def. Hart, 41-3; at Crespi, Friday (24)
24. SAN PEDRO (3-0); def. Dorsey, 41-6; vs. Heritage, Friday (25)
25. VILLA PARK (4-0); def. Valencia, 17-7; vs. Vista Murrieta (at El Modena), Saturday (NR)
