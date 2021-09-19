Advertisement
The Times’ high school football rankings

Santa Margarita's Taurian Nash lunges toward the goal line.
Santa Margarita’s Taurian Nash lunges toward the goal line before scoring a touchdown against Los Alamitos on Friday night.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (2-0); idle; vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Chesapeake (Va.) Smith, 49-0; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 1 (2)

3. SERVITE (4-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 44-22; vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday (3)

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-0); def. Long Beach Poly, 52-7; vs. King, Oct. 1 (4)

5. NORCO (4-0); def. Murrieta Valley, 35-34; vs. Sierra Canyon at Calabasas, Friday (5)

6. SIERRA CANYON (2-2); lost to Servite, 44-22; vs. Norco at Calabasas, Friday (7)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1); def. Los Alamitos, 42-21; at JSerra, Oct. 1 (8)

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-24; vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30 (9)

9. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); def. Alemany, 30-7; vs. Leuzinger, Friday (10)

10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 42-28; vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 1 (6)

11. WARREN (4-0); idle; vs. Dominguez, Oct. 1 (11)

12. CHAMINADE (3-1); idle; at Cathedral, Oct. 1 (13)

13. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1); idle; at Villa Park (at El Modena), Saturday (14)

14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0); def. San Juan Hills, 45-27; at Los Alamitos, Oct. 1 (15)

15. EDISON (3-2); def. San Clemente, 42-0; vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Sept. 30 (19)

16. INGLEWOOD (3-0); idle; at Palos Verdes, Friday (17)

17. LOYOLA (4-1); def. San Diego Mira Mesa, 42-20; at Mira Costa, Friday (18)

18. AYALA (5-0); def. Tustin, 42-7 (Thursday); at La Habra, Thursday (20)

19. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 30-7; at Lawndale, Friday (12)

20. ETIWANDA (5-0); def. Colony, 42-13; at Damien, Oct. 1 (21)

21. BISHOP DIEGO (4-0); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 28-21; vs. Reno (Nev.) Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday (22)

22. SIMI VALLEY (5-0); def. Golden Valley, 42-14; at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday (23)

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (4-0); def. Hart, 41-3; at Crespi, Friday (24)

24. SAN PEDRO (3-0); def. Dorsey, 41-6; vs. Heritage, Friday (25)

25. VILLA PARK (4-0); def. Valencia, 17-7; vs. Vista Murrieta (at El Modena), Saturday (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

