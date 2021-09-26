The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. La Mirada, 58-7; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 2
3. SERVITE (5-0); def. La Mesa Helix, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0); def. Citrus Valley, 63-20; vs. King, Thursday; 4
5. SIERRA CANYON (3-2); def. Norco, 35-21; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 6
6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1); idle; at JSerra, Friday; 7
7. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Leuzinger, 55-14; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 9
8. NORCO (4-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-21; vs. Corona Santiago, Friday; 5
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); idle; at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 8
10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar (at Westminster), Thursday; 10
11. WARREN (4-0); idle; vs. Dominguez, Friday; 11
12. CHAMINADE (3-1); idle; at Cathedral, Friday; 12
13. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1); def. Villa Park, 45-27; at Chaparral, Friday; 13
14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0); idle; at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday; 14
15. EDISON (3-2); idle; vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 15
16. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. Palos Verdes, 44-7; at Beverly Hills, Friday; 16
17. LOYOLA (5-1); def. Mira Costa, 34-31; at San Clemente, Friday; 17
18. AYALA (6-0); def. La Habra, 31-21 (Thursday); at Glendora (at Citrus College), Friday; 18
19. ALEMANY (2-3); def. Lawndale, 28-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 19
20. ETIWANDA (5-0); idle; at Damien, Friday; 20
21. BISHOP DIEGO (5-0); def. Reno (Nev.) Galena, 53-0; vs. St. Bonaventure (at Ventura College), Friday; 21
22. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 63-34; at Oak Park, Friday; 22
23. ST. BONAVENTURE (5-0); def. Crespi, 65-13; vs. Bishop Diego (at Ventura College), Friday; 23
24. SAN PEDRO (4-0); def. Heritage, 21-16; vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday; 24
25. GLENDORA (6-0); def. Diamond Ranch, 35-0; vs. Ayala at Citrus College, Friday; NR
