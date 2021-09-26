Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Sierra Canyon running back Jason Jones outruns Norco defenders.
Sierra Canyon running back Jason Jones (9) outruns Norco defenders Andrew Parker (25), Logan Grier (2), and Darius Ward (10) in the first half at Calabasas High School on Friday in Calabasas.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (3-0); def. La Mirada, 58-7; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 2

3. SERVITE (5-0); def. La Mesa Helix, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-0); def. Citrus Valley, 63-20; vs. King, Thursday; 4

5. SIERRA CANYON (3-2); def. Norco, 35-21; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 6

6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1); idle; at JSerra, Friday; 7

7. MISSION VIEJO (4-1); def. Leuzinger, 55-14; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 9

8. NORCO (4-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-21; vs. Corona Santiago, Friday; 5

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); idle; at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 8

10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar (at Westminster), Thursday; 10

11. WARREN (4-0); idle; vs. Dominguez, Friday; 11

12. CHAMINADE (3-1); idle; at Cathedral, Friday; 12

13. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1); def. Villa Park, 45-27; at Chaparral, Friday; 13

14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0); idle; at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday; 14

15. EDISON (3-2); idle; vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 15

16. INGLEWOOD (4-0); def. Palos Verdes, 44-7; at Beverly Hills, Friday; 16

17. LOYOLA (5-1); def. Mira Costa, 34-31; at San Clemente, Friday; 17

18. AYALA (6-0); def. La Habra, 31-21 (Thursday); at Glendora (at Citrus College), Friday; 18

19. ALEMANY (2-3); def. Lawndale, 28-0; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 19

20. ETIWANDA (5-0); idle; at Damien, Friday; 20

21. BISHOP DIEGO (5-0); def. Reno (Nev.) Galena, 53-0; vs. St. Bonaventure (at Ventura College), Friday; 21

22. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 63-34; at Oak Park, Friday; 22

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (5-0); def. Crespi, 65-13; vs. Bishop Diego (at Ventura College), Friday; 23

24. SAN PEDRO (4-0); def. Heritage, 21-16; vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday; 24

25. GLENDORA (6-0); def. Diamond Ranch, 35-0; vs. Ayala at Citrus College, Friday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

