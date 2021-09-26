The Times’ high school football rankings

25. GLENDORA (6-0); def. Diamond Ranch, 35-0; vs. Ayala at Citrus College, Friday; NR

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (5-0); def. Crespi, 65-13; vs. Bishop Diego (at Ventura College), Friday; 23

21. BISHOP DIEGO (5-0); def. Reno (Nev.) Galena, 53-0; vs. St. Bonaventure (at Ventura College), Friday; 21

18. AYALA (6-0); def. La Habra, 31-21 (Thursday); at Glendora (at Citrus College), Friday; 18

15. EDISON (3-2); idle; vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 15

14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0); idle; at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday; 14

10. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1); idle; vs. Corona del Mar (at Westminster), Thursday; 10

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0); idle; at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 8

8. NORCO (4-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-21; vs. Corona Santiago, Friday; 5

3. SERVITE (5-0); def. La Mesa Helix, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 3

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game (last rank)

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Sierra Canyon running back Jason Jones (9) outruns Norco defenders Andrew Parker (25), Logan Grier (2), and Darius Ward (10) in the first half at Calabasas High School on Friday in Calabasas.

