Banning holds on late to knock off rival San Pedro

Fans who came to Friday night’s rivalry matchup between Banning-San Pedro were treated to a thriller unlike any other.

With a mere 11 seconds on the clock and down a point, San Pedro opted for a short field-goal try to win the game.

But Banning blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown as time expired to seal a 48-41 win. A sea of Banning red erupted in the crowd, the culmination of a charged atmosphere that raised decibel levels all night.

San Pedro came into the game ranked first in the L.A. City Section at an undefeated 4-0, while Banning was ranked second at 4-1.

Banning’s Jakob Galloway scored two touchdowns.