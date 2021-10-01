Advertisement
High School Sports

Banning holds on late to knock off rival San Pedro

San Pedro players head to the sideline after warming up for their game against Banning.
(Luca Evans / For the Times)
By Luca Evans
Fans who came to Friday night’s rivalry matchup between Banning-San Pedro were treated to a thriller unlike any other.

With a mere 11 seconds on the clock and down a point, San Pedro opted for a short field-goal try to win the game.

But Banning blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown as time expired to seal a 48-41 win. A sea of Banning red erupted in the crowd, the culmination of a charged atmosphere that raised decibel levels all night.

San Pedro came into the game ranked first in the L.A. City Section at an undefeated 4-0, while Banning was ranked second at 4-1.

Banning’s Jakob Galloway scored two touchdowns.

