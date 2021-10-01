How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday.
1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. St. John Bosco, 42-21 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) lost to Mater Dei, 42-21 |at JSerra, Friday
3. SERVITE (6-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 56-12 (Thursday) | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Thursday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0) def. King, 84-0 (Thursday) | at Corona Santiago, Thursday
5. SIERRA CANYON (3-3) lost to Mission Viejo, 27-10 |vs. Westlake (at Los Angeles Valley College), Friday
6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-1) def. JSerra, 38-13 | at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday
7. MISSION VIEJO (5-1)def. Sierra Canyon, 27-10 | at La Mesa Helix, Friday
8. NORCO (5-1) def. Corona Santiago, 57-14 | at Corona, Friday
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) lost to Servite, 56-12 (Thursday) | vs. Mater Dei (at Orange Coast College), Friday
10. LOS ALAMITOS (5-1) def. Corona del Mar, 42-14 (Thursday) | vs. Edison (at Westminster), Thursday
11. WARREN (5-0) def. Dominguez, 54-12 | at Lynwood, Friday
12. CHAMINADE (4-1) def. Cathedral, 43-6 | at Gardena Serra, Friday
13. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1) def. Chaparral, 35-0 | vs. Temecula Valley, Friday
14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 42-14 (Thursday) | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday
15. EDISON (4-2) def. Newport Harbor, 50-14 (Thursday) | at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday
16. INGLEWOOD (5-0) def. Beverly Hills, 53-0 | vs. Hawthorne (at El Camino College), Friday
17. LOYOLA (5-2) lost to San Clemente, 24-21 | at Crespi, Oct. 15
18. AYALA (6-1) | lost to Glendora, 21-7 | vs. Alta Loma, Oct. 15
19. ALEMANY (2-3) idle | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
20. ETIWANDA (6-0) def. Damien, 17-3 | at Los Osos, Thursday
21. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1) lost to St. Bonaventure, 21-14 | vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16
22. SIMI VALLEY (7-0) def. Oak Park, 42-0 | vs. Royal, Friday
23. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0) def. Bishop Diego, 21-14 | at Calabasas, Oct. 15
24. SAN PEDRO (4-1) lost to Wilmington Banning, 48-41 | at Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday
25. GLENDORA (6-0) def. Ayala, 21-7 | vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Oct. 14
