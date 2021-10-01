Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

St. John Bosco's defense lines up against Mater Dei's offense.
St. John Bosco’s defense lines up against Mater Dei’s offense on Friday night in their Trinity League opener.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday.

1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. St. John Bosco, 42-21 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) lost to Mater Dei, 42-21 |at JSerra, Friday

3. SERVITE (6-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 56-12 (Thursday) | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Thursday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0) def. King, 84-0 (Thursday) | at Corona Santiago, Thursday

5. SIERRA CANYON (3-3) lost to Mission Viejo, 27-10 |vs. Westlake (at Los Angeles Valley College), Friday

6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-1) def. JSerra, 38-13 | at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday

7. MISSION VIEJO (5-1)def. Sierra Canyon, 27-10 | at La Mesa Helix, Friday

8. NORCO (5-1) def. Corona Santiago, 57-14 | at Corona, Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) lost to Servite, 56-12 (Thursday) | vs. Mater Dei (at Orange Coast College), Friday

10. LOS ALAMITOS (5-1) def. Corona del Mar, 42-14 (Thursday) | vs. Edison (at Westminster), Thursday

11. WARREN (5-0) def. Dominguez, 54-12 | at Lynwood, Friday

12. CHAMINADE (4-1) def. Cathedral, 43-6 | at Gardena Serra, Friday

13. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1) def. Chaparral, 35-0 | vs. Temecula Valley, Friday

14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 42-14 (Thursday) | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday

15. EDISON (4-2) def. Newport Harbor, 50-14 (Thursday) | at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday

16. INGLEWOOD (5-0) def. Beverly Hills, 53-0 | vs. Hawthorne (at El Camino College), Friday

17. LOYOLA (5-2) lost to San Clemente, 24-21 | at Crespi, Oct. 15

18. AYALA (6-1) | lost to Glendora, 21-7 | vs. Alta Loma, Oct. 15

19. ALEMANY (2-3) idle | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

20. ETIWANDA (6-0) def. Damien, 17-3 | at Los Osos, Thursday

21. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1) lost to St. Bonaventure, 21-14 | vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16

22. SIMI VALLEY (7-0) def. Oak Park, 42-0 | vs. Royal, Friday

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0) def. Bishop Diego, 21-14 | at Calabasas, Oct. 15

24. SAN PEDRO (4-1) lost to Wilmington Banning, 48-41 | at Lakewood (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

25. GLENDORA (6-0) def. Ayala, 21-7 | vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Oct. 14

