Downey dismisses soccer coach Marvin Mires after summer hiking incident

The Downey Unified School District announced on Friday that it has dismissed boys’ soccer and girls’ lacrosse coach Marvin Mires and assistant coach Ian McFadyen following an incident last July when two students on a school-sponsored hiking trip involving soccer and lacrosse athletes went missing in San Bernardino County. Both students were found uninjured.

This is the statement from the school district:

“The district is still waiting for a ruling from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office as it relates to any potential charges against coaches Mires and McFadyen following the incident on Mount Baldy in July. However, as the boys’ soccer season is quickly approaching, based on the results of the district’s third-party investigation, the decision has been made to release both coaches from their coaching responsibilities.”

Mires was entering his ninth and 10th year, respectively, running the two programs and has been known for making an impact on and off the field. He and McFadyen will continue as teachers.

Advertisement

Mires declined comment. He was suspended from coaching after the incident.

Students and parents spoke in support of Mires during subsequent school board meetings.