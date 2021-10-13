Venice High girls volleyball team earns historic win over Palisades

History was made Tuesday night at Venice High when the Gondoliers became the first Western League girls’ volleyball team to defeat Palisades in a league match dating back to the 2010 season.

Venice, under coach Raul Aviles, defeated the Dolphins 3-1 to end Palisades’ 130-match win streak. It was also the first league loss for coach Carlos Gray since he took over the program in 2013.

Daniella Kensinger, whose twin brother is a star for the football team, recorded 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces. Rain Martinez had 17 kills.

Venice rallied after losing the first set.

“The key was executing our game plan and staying discipline,” Aviles said.

Afterward, the celebration was loud and enthusiastic.

“It was a little exciting,” Aviles said. “The kids got a little crazy.”

By winning, Venice put itself in position to be the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs. The score was 27-29, 25-17, 24-14, 25-13.