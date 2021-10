Girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2-9), Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals in all divisions, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. Championships, Nov. 6 (Division 1 at Mira Costa, remaining divisions at home sites).

Academy for Careers & Exploration at Packinghouse Christian

Winner wild-card C at #3 Tarbut V’Torah

Ganesha at New Harvest Christian

E -- Garey at Academy of Academic Excellence

C -- Santa Maria Valley Christian at Mesrobian

Winner wild-card C at Nogales

C -- Faith Baptist at El Monte

A -- New Roads at St. Mary’s Academy

Winner wild-card C at #4 Hillcrest

C -- Tahquitz at Temescal Canyon

Rim of the World at Riverside Poly

Winner wild-card C at #4 Oaks Christian

C -- Chadwick at Gahr

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.