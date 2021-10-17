The Times’ high school football rankings

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Santa Margarita, 56-3; vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday; 1

2. SERVITE (8-0); def. JSerra, 53-0; at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 49-25 ;at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0); def. Norco, 48-24; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 4

5. MISSION VIEJO (7-1); def. Tesoro, 45-3; at San Juan Hills, Friday; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 56-3; vs. St. John Bosco (at Saddleback College), Friday; 8

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1); def. Fountain Valley, 56-7 (Thursday); at Huntington Beach, Friday; 9

8. SIERRA CANYON (4-4); lost to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 24-7; at Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Oct. 29; 6

9. NORCO (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 48-24; vs. King, Friday; 7; 10.

10. EDISON (5-3); def. Corona del Mar, 28-20 ; at Fountain Valley (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 13

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 49-25; at JSerra, Friday; 10

12. ALEMANY (4-3); def. Bishop Amat, 45-35; at Cathedral, Friday; 15

13. WARREN (7-0); def. Paramount, 40-6; vs. Gahr, Friday; 11

14. VISTA MURRIETA (7-1); def. Great Oak, 38-6; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 12

15. GARDENA SERRA (4-3); def. Cathedral, 28-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; NR

16. CHAMINADE (5-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-21; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 16

17. INGLEWOOD (6-0); idle; vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday; 17

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (7-0); def. Calabasas, 63-0; vs. Westlake (at Ventura College), Friday; 18

19. ETIWANDA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 41-14 (Thursday); at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 20

20. SIMI VALLEY (9-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 41-7; at Agoura, Oct. 29; 21

21. BISHOP AMAT (5-3); lost to Alemany, 45-35; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 19

22. GLENDORA (8-0); def. Colony, 28-7; at Los Osos, Friday; 22

23. BISHOP DIEGO (6-1); def. Newbury Park, 49-7; at Moorpark, Friday; 23

24. CAJON (8-0); def. Beaumont, 54-6; at Redlands East Valley (at Citrus Valley), Thursday; 24

25. APPLE VALLEY (6-2); def. Hesperia, 51-0; at Oak Hills, Friday; 25

