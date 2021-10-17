The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Santa Margarita, 56-3; vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday; 1
2. SERVITE (8-0); def. JSerra, 53-0; at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 49-25 ;at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0); def. Norco, 48-24; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 4
5. MISSION VIEJO (7-1); def. Tesoro, 45-3; at San Juan Hills, Friday; 5
6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 56-3; vs. St. John Bosco (at Saddleback College), Friday; 8
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1); def. Fountain Valley, 56-7 (Thursday); at Huntington Beach, Friday; 9
8. SIERRA CANYON (4-4); lost to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 24-7; at Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Oct. 29; 6
9. NORCO (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 48-24; vs. King, Friday; 7; 10.
10. EDISON (5-3); def. Corona del Mar, 28-20 ; at Fountain Valley (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 13
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 49-25; at JSerra, Friday; 10
12. ALEMANY (4-3); def. Bishop Amat, 45-35; at Cathedral, Friday; 15
13. WARREN (7-0); def. Paramount, 40-6; vs. Gahr, Friday; 11
14. VISTA MURRIETA (7-1); def. Great Oak, 38-6; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 12
15. GARDENA SERRA (4-3); def. Cathedral, 28-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; NR
16. CHAMINADE (5-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-21; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 16
17. INGLEWOOD (6-0); idle; vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday; 17
18. ST. BONAVENTURE (7-0); def. Calabasas, 63-0; vs. Westlake (at Ventura College), Friday; 18
19. ETIWANDA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 41-14 (Thursday); at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 20
20. SIMI VALLEY (9-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 41-7; at Agoura, Oct. 29; 21
21. BISHOP AMAT (5-3); lost to Alemany, 45-35; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 19
22. GLENDORA (8-0); def. Colony, 28-7; at Los Osos, Friday; 22
23. BISHOP DIEGO (6-1); def. Newbury Park, 49-7; at Moorpark, Friday; 23
24. CAJON (8-0); def. Beaumont, 54-6; at Redlands East Valley (at Citrus Valley), Thursday; 24
25. APPLE VALLEY (6-2); def. Hesperia, 51-0; at Oak Hills, Friday; 25
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.