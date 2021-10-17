Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

It takes three Corona Centennial defenders to bring down Norco wide receiver Grant Gray.
It takes three Corona Centennial defenders to bring down Norco wide receiver Grant Gray in the first half at Norco High School on Friday in Norco.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Santa Margarita, 56-3; vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday; 1

2. SERVITE (8-0); def. JSerra, 53-0; at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday; 2

Advertisement

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 49-25 ;at Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0); def. Norco, 48-24; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 4

5. MISSION VIEJO (7-1); def. Tesoro, 45-3; at San Juan Hills, Friday; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 56-3; vs. St. John Bosco (at Saddleback College), Friday; 8

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-1); def. Fountain Valley, 56-7 (Thursday); at Huntington Beach, Friday; 9

8. SIERRA CANYON (4-4); lost to Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, 24-7; at Paraclete (at Antelope Valley College), Oct. 29; 6

9. NORCO (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 48-24; vs. King, Friday; 7; 10.

10. EDISON (5-3); def. Corona del Mar, 28-20 ; at Fountain Valley (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 13

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 49-25; at JSerra, Friday; 10

12. ALEMANY (4-3); def. Bishop Amat, 45-35; at Cathedral, Friday; 15

13. WARREN (7-0); def. Paramount, 40-6; vs. Gahr, Friday; 11

14. VISTA MURRIETA (7-1); def. Great Oak, 38-6; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 12

15. GARDENA SERRA (4-3); def. Cathedral, 28-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; NR

16. CHAMINADE (5-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-21; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 16

17. INGLEWOOD (6-0); idle; vs. Leuzinger (at El Camino College), Friday; 17

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (7-0); def. Calabasas, 63-0; vs. Westlake (at Ventura College), Friday; 18

19. ETIWANDA (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 41-14 (Thursday); at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 20

20. SIMI VALLEY (9-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 41-7; at Agoura, Oct. 29; 21

21. BISHOP AMAT (5-3); lost to Alemany, 45-35; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 19

22. GLENDORA (8-0); def. Colony, 28-7; at Los Osos, Friday; 22

23. BISHOP DIEGO (6-1); def. Newbury Park, 49-7; at Moorpark, Friday; 23

24. CAJON (8-0); def. Beaumont, 54-6; at Redlands East Valley (at Citrus Valley), Thursday; 24

25. APPLE VALLEY (6-2); def. Hesperia, 51-0; at Oak Hills, Friday; 25

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement