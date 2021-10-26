Lincoln High cancels football game against Cathedral Catholic in response to racial incident from April

Lincoln High announced Tuesday it will not play Friday’s Western League football game with Cathedral Catholic as scheduled.

San Diego Section Commissioner Joe Heinz said he was still gathering information and would have a statement later in the day. It was not immediately clear whether the game would be a forfeit or a no contest.

In a statement from David Dunn, Lincoln’s head football coach, and signed by Co-Principals Melissa Agudelo and Stephanie Brown, Vice Principal for Athletics Launa Romanowsky and Athletic Director David Fai, the statement referenced a racial incident between the two schools in April and read in part:

“A concern shared by many members of our community urged that shielding our student athletes from further abuse and discrimination is the only course of action. Many others also provided statements and gestures in support. Collectively, we agreed to show our student-athletes how special they are to us and how worthy they are of dignity and respect.

“By doing so, we also maintained the firm consensus, not to play in the upcoming games with Cathedral Catholic.”

Before the teams played in April, a player for Cathedral Catholic shared social media posts showing someone wearing a shirt that read “Catholics vs. Convicts III” (a reference to past Notre Dame-Miami football games) with the caption “We run the City.”

Another photo showed Cathedral Catholic players making what appeared to be a gang sign with their hands.

Cathedral Catholic, which won the game 41-0, apologized for the incident and an unspecified number of players were suspended. The San Diego City Conference, which oversees athletic teams in the San Diego Unified School District and some private schools, suspended head coach Sean Doyle for two games, placed the team on two years’ probation and ordered Cathedral Catholic to implement a restorative education program.

Dunn’s statement said “we acknowledge members of the Cathedral community have made the effort to connect with our coaches and faculty. However, more deliberate intentional efforts to combat racism are warranted.”

In a separate statement, Lincoln administrators Agudelo, Brown and Romanowsky said: “In response to the events that took place surrounding our last competition with Cathedral’s varsity football team, Coach Dunn has made the decision to not play in the upcoming game against Cathedral. We support this decision.”

Efforts to reach administrators and coaches at both schools were not immediately successful.

This is a developing story and will be updated.