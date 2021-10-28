Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: City playoff pairings

BOYS’ WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#16 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Palisades

#9 El Camino Real at #8 Venice

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 San Pedro

#13 Panorama at #4 Eagle Rock

#14 Santee at #3 Birmingham

#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Los Angeles CES

#10 Van Nuys vs. #7 Granada Hills at Birmingham

#15 North Valley Military at #2 Cleveland

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.; championship, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

