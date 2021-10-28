High school boys’ water polo: City playoff pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles Kennedy at #1 Palisades
#9 El Camino Real at #8 Venice
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #5 San Pedro
#13 Panorama at #4 Eagle Rock
#14 Santee at #3 Birmingham
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Los Angeles CES
#10 Van Nuys vs. #7 Granada Hills at Birmingham
#15 North Valley Military at #2 Cleveland
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.; championship, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
