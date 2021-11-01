High school football: Southern Section 8-man playoff pairings
8-MAN FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday or Saturday
Flintridge Prep (4-3) at #1 Thacher (7-0)
#4 Grace Brethren (6-2) at Downey Calvary Chapel (6-2)
Sage Hill (4-3) at #3 Chadwick (8-1)
Windward (4-3) at #2 Cate (6-1)
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 12-13; championship, Nov. 19 or 20.
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday or Saturday
Santa Clarita Christian (0-9) at #1 CSDR (9-0)
Cuyama Valley (5-3) at Lancaster Desert Christian (3-4)
Santa Maria Valley Christian (5-2) at Cornerstone Christian (3-5)
California Lutheran (5-3) at #4 Avalon (5-2)
Calvary Baptist (6-3) at #3 Coast Union (7-2)
Laguna Blanca (3-3) at Hesperia Christian (6-2)
Rolling Hills Prep (4-3) at Lancaster Baptist (5-3)
United Christian (2-4) at #2 Faith Baptist (6-2)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 12-13; semifinals, Nov. 19-20. Championship, Nov. 26 or 27.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.