High School Sports

High school football: Southern Section 8-man playoff pairings

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
8-MAN FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday or Saturday

Flintridge Prep (4-3) at #1 Thacher (7-0)

#4 Grace Brethren (6-2) at Downey Calvary Chapel (6-2)

Sage Hill (4-3) at #3 Chadwick (8-1)

Windward (4-3) at #2 Cate (6-1)

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 12-13; championship, Nov. 19 or 20.

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday or Saturday

Santa Clarita Christian (0-9) at #1 CSDR (9-0)

Cuyama Valley (5-3) at Lancaster Desert Christian (3-4)

Santa Maria Valley Christian (5-2) at Cornerstone Christian (3-5)

California Lutheran (5-3) at #4 Avalon (5-2)

Calvary Baptist (6-3) at #3 Coast Union (7-2)

Laguna Blanca (3-3) at Hesperia Christian (6-2)

Rolling Hills Prep (4-3) at Lancaster Baptist (5-3)

United Christian (2-4) at #2 Faith Baptist (6-2)

Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 12-13; semifinals, Nov. 19-20. Championship, Nov. 26 or 27.

