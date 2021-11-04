Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Eric Maddy
Share

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

#8 Woodbridge at #1 Westlake

#5 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Irvine University

#6 Beckman at #3 Mira Costa

#7 Arcadia at #2 Peninsula

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Laguna Beach 11, Villa Park 7

Claremont 11, Portola 7

Valencia 13, Simi Valley 5

Mater Dei 13, Palos Verdes 5

Yorba Linda 13, Brentwood 5

La Canada 12, Great Oak 6

King 14, San Clemente 4

Marlborough 14, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4

Palm Desert 17, Murrieta Valley 1

Los Osos 13, Crescenta Valley 5

Huntington Beach 14, South Torrance 4

Aliso Niguel 12, Santa Margarita 6

Camarillo 11, Redondo 7

Calabasas 11, Santa Barbara 7

San Marino 18, West Ranch 0

Second round Friday, 2 p.m.

Laguna Beach at #1 Corona del Mar

Claremont at Valencia

Yorba Linda at Mater Dei

#4 King at La Canada

Palm Desert at #3 Marlborough

Los Osos at Huntington Beach

Camarillo at Aliso Niguel

#2 San Marino at Calabasas

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Foothill 14, Alta Loma 4

Foothill Tech 13, Newbury Park 5

Beverly Hills 10, Orange Lutheran 8

Temescal Canyon 16, South Pasadena 2

Edison 9, Cypress 9 (Edison wins on games, 83-79)

Glendale at Trabuco Hills, score not reported

JSerra 15, Temecula Valley 3

Dos Pueblos 9 Oak Park 9 (Dos Pueblos wins on games, 79-77)

Long Beach Wilson 14, Saugus 4

Troy 10, Westridge 8

Placentia Valencia 14, Flintridge Prep 4

Corona Santiago 14, Riverside Poly 4

Second round Friday, 2 p.m.

Foothill Tech at #1 Foothill

Beverly Hills at Temescal Canyon

Edison at San Marcos

Glendale/Trabuco Hills at #4 Sage Hill

#3 JSerra at Dos Pueblos

Troy at Long Beach Wilson

Placentia Valencia at Archer

Corona Santiago at #2 Campbell Hall

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Tesoro 15, Yucaipa 3

Esperanza 15, Warren 3

Pasadena Poly 16, Rio Mesa 2

Windward 12, Cate 6

Whitney 11, Millikan 7

Ventura 11, Ayala 7

La Salle 11, Temple City 7

Burbank 12, Walnut 6

Rancho Cucamonga 16, Redlands 2

Corona Centennial 9, Arroyo 9 (Centennial wins on games, 71-66)

Mayfield 10, Keppel 8

Hacienda Heights Wilson 17, Patriot 1

St. Margaret’s 10, Oxford Academy 8

Capistrano Valley 12, La Serna 6

Hemet 13, Riverside North 5

Sunny Hills 12, El Segundo 6

Second round Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 Tesoro at Esperanza

Pasadena Poly at Windward

Ventura at Whitney

#4 Burbank at La Salle

Corona Centennial at #3 Rancho Cucamonga

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Mayfield

St. Margaret’s at Capistrano Valley

#2 Sunny Hills at Hemet

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday

Malibu 13, Bishop Montgomery 5

Tahquitz 15, Coachella Valley 3

Rowland 13, Arlington 5

Westminster La Quinta 13, Redlands East Valley 5

Cerritos 13, Rim of the World 3

Magnolia 12. Maranatha 6

San Dimas 16, Indian Springs 2

Laguna Blanca 9, Highland 9 (Laguna Blanca wins on games, 66-65)

Carpinteria 12, Bellflower 6

Chino 13, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5

Long Beach Poly 16, Jurupa Valley 2

El Monte 10, Valley View 8

Heritage 12, Santa Barbara Providence 6

Garden Grove 10, Rancho Alamitos 8

Buckley 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7

Geffen 12, Chino Hills 6

Second round Friday, 2 p.m.

Tahquitz at #1 Malibu

Westminster La Quinta at Rowland

Magnolia at Cerritos

San Dimas at #4 Laguna Blanca

Chino at #3 Carpinteria

Long Beach Poly at El Monte

Garden Grove at Heritage

#2 Geffen at Buckley

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday

Katella 15, Sierra Vista 3

Aquinas 10, Indio 8

Webb 12, Adelanto 6

San Gabriel 14, Yeshiva 4

Apple Valley 12, Western Christian 6

Arroyo Valley 10, San Gorgonio 8

Norwalk 9, Covina 9 (Norwalk wins on games, 74-69)

Century 17, Ganesha 1

Chaffey 14, Vista del Lago 4

Northview 15, Downey 3

Ontario Christian 10, Western 8

Loara 11, Nogales 7

Nordhoff 10, Citrus Hill 8

Edgewood 11, Cathedral City 7

Orange 12, Summit 6

El Rancho 12, Le Lycee 6

Second round Friday, 2 p.m.

#1 Katella at Aquinas

San Gabriel at Webb

Apple Valley at Arroyo Valley

#4 Century at Norwalk

#3 Chaffey at Northview

Ontario Christian at Loara

Edgewood at Nordhoff

Orange at #2 El Rancho

Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 12 at Claremont Club.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement