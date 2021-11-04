High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.
#8 Woodbridge at #1 Westlake
#5 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Irvine University
#6 Beckman at #3 Mira Costa
#7 Arcadia at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Laguna Beach 11, Villa Park 7
Claremont 11, Portola 7
Valencia 13, Simi Valley 5
Mater Dei 13, Palos Verdes 5
Yorba Linda 13, Brentwood 5
La Canada 12, Great Oak 6
King 14, San Clemente 4
Marlborough 14, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4
Palm Desert 17, Murrieta Valley 1
Los Osos 13, Crescenta Valley 5
Huntington Beach 14, South Torrance 4
Aliso Niguel 12, Santa Margarita 6
Camarillo 11, Redondo 7
Calabasas 11, Santa Barbara 7
San Marino 18, West Ranch 0
Second round Friday, 2 p.m.
Laguna Beach at #1 Corona del Mar
Claremont at Valencia
Yorba Linda at Mater Dei
#4 King at La Canada
Palm Desert at #3 Marlborough
Los Osos at Huntington Beach
Camarillo at Aliso Niguel
#2 San Marino at Calabasas
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Foothill 14, Alta Loma 4
Foothill Tech 13, Newbury Park 5
Beverly Hills 10, Orange Lutheran 8
Temescal Canyon 16, South Pasadena 2
Edison 9, Cypress 9 (Edison wins on games, 83-79)
Glendale at Trabuco Hills, score not reported
JSerra 15, Temecula Valley 3
Dos Pueblos 9 Oak Park 9 (Dos Pueblos wins on games, 79-77)
Long Beach Wilson 14, Saugus 4
Troy 10, Westridge 8
Placentia Valencia 14, Flintridge Prep 4
Corona Santiago 14, Riverside Poly 4
Second round Friday, 2 p.m.
Foothill Tech at #1 Foothill
Beverly Hills at Temescal Canyon
Edison at San Marcos
Glendale/Trabuco Hills at #4 Sage Hill
#3 JSerra at Dos Pueblos
Troy at Long Beach Wilson
Placentia Valencia at Archer
Corona Santiago at #2 Campbell Hall
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Tesoro 15, Yucaipa 3
Esperanza 15, Warren 3
Pasadena Poly 16, Rio Mesa 2
Windward 12, Cate 6
Whitney 11, Millikan 7
Ventura 11, Ayala 7
La Salle 11, Temple City 7
Burbank 12, Walnut 6
Rancho Cucamonga 16, Redlands 2
Corona Centennial 9, Arroyo 9 (Centennial wins on games, 71-66)
Mayfield 10, Keppel 8
Hacienda Heights Wilson 17, Patriot 1
St. Margaret’s 10, Oxford Academy 8
Capistrano Valley 12, La Serna 6
Hemet 13, Riverside North 5
Sunny Hills 12, El Segundo 6
Second round Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 Tesoro at Esperanza
Pasadena Poly at Windward
Ventura at Whitney
#4 Burbank at La Salle
Corona Centennial at #3 Rancho Cucamonga
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Mayfield
St. Margaret’s at Capistrano Valley
#2 Sunny Hills at Hemet
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday
Malibu 13, Bishop Montgomery 5
Tahquitz 15, Coachella Valley 3
Rowland 13, Arlington 5
Westminster La Quinta 13, Redlands East Valley 5
Cerritos 13, Rim of the World 3
Magnolia 12. Maranatha 6
San Dimas 16, Indian Springs 2
Laguna Blanca 9, Highland 9 (Laguna Blanca wins on games, 66-65)
Carpinteria 12, Bellflower 6
Chino 13, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5
Long Beach Poly 16, Jurupa Valley 2
El Monte 10, Valley View 8
Heritage 12, Santa Barbara Providence 6
Garden Grove 10, Rancho Alamitos 8
Buckley 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7
Geffen 12, Chino Hills 6
Second round Friday, 2 p.m.
Tahquitz at #1 Malibu
Westminster La Quinta at Rowland
Magnolia at Cerritos
San Dimas at #4 Laguna Blanca
Chino at #3 Carpinteria
Long Beach Poly at El Monte
Garden Grove at Heritage
#2 Geffen at Buckley
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday
Katella 15, Sierra Vista 3
Aquinas 10, Indio 8
Webb 12, Adelanto 6
San Gabriel 14, Yeshiva 4
Apple Valley 12, Western Christian 6
Arroyo Valley 10, San Gorgonio 8
Norwalk 9, Covina 9 (Norwalk wins on games, 74-69)
Century 17, Ganesha 1
Chaffey 14, Vista del Lago 4
Northview 15, Downey 3
Ontario Christian 10, Western 8
Loara 11, Nogales 7
Nordhoff 10, Citrus Hill 8
Edgewood 11, Cathedral City 7
Orange 12, Summit 6
El Rancho 12, Le Lycee 6
Second round Friday, 2 p.m.
#1 Katella at Aquinas
San Gabriel at Webb
Apple Valley at Arroyo Valley
#4 Century at Norwalk
#3 Chaffey at Northview
Ontario Christian at Loara
Edgewood at Nordhoff
Orange at #2 El Rancho
Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 12 at Claremont Club.
