A look at this week’s top high school football playoff games in the Southland:

Friday

Inglewood (8-0) vs. Ventura St. Bonaventure (9-0) at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Inglewood is coming off a 106-0 victory over Morningside. Quarterback Justyn Martin, who has committed to UCLA, threw for 13 touchdowns. This Division 2 playoff opener will come down to how much pressure St. Bonaventure can apply to Martin. St. Bonaventure will try to control the clock with its running game, led by junior Delon Thompson. The pick: St. Bonaventure.

Advertisement

Newport Beach Corona del Mar (8-2) at Downey Warren (8-0), 7 p.m.

Warren will need to raise its game immediately to beat a Corona del Mar team used to playing top teams. Bears quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava has passed for 2,204 yards and 33 touchdowns in eight games. This is an opportunity for junior quarterback David Rasor to be in the spotlight for Corona del Mar. The pick: Warren.