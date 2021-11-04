Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football playoff games

Corona del Mar's David Rasor throws a pass under pressure from Huntington Beach's Tyler Moses (3) and Nathan Tauanuu.
Corona del Mar quarterback David Rasor throws a pass under pressure from Huntington Beach’s Tyler Moses (3) and Nathan Tauanuu during a game Oct. 8
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)
By Eric Sondheimer 
A look at this week’s top high school football playoff games in the Southland:

Friday

Inglewood (8-0) vs. Ventura St. Bonaventure (9-0) at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Inglewood is coming off a 106-0 victory over Morningside. Quarterback Justyn Martin, who has committed to UCLA, threw for 13 touchdowns. This Division 2 playoff opener will come down to how much pressure St. Bonaventure can apply to Martin. St. Bonaventure will try to control the clock with its running game, led by junior Delon Thompson. The pick: St. Bonaventure.

Newport Beach Corona del Mar (8-2) at Downey Warren (8-0), 7 p.m.

Warren will need to raise its game immediately to beat a Corona del Mar team used to playing top teams. Bears quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava has passed for 2,204 yards and 33 touchdowns in eight games. This is an opportunity for junior quarterback David Rasor to be in the spotlight for Corona del Mar. The pick: Warren.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

