High School Sports

Girls’ basketball: Teams to Watch this season in the Southland

Corona Centennial guard Londynn Jones (3) is fouled by Mater Dei's Ayana Johnson on a layup.
Guard Londynn Jones (3), getting fouled by Mater Dei’s Ayana Johnson on a layup during the playoffs last season, will be one of Corona Centennial’s senior leaders this upcoming season.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Here are 10 girls’ basketball teams in the Southland to watch this season:

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Huskies have quickness, three-point shooting and exceptional guard play.

2. SIERRA CANYON: Beware when Juju Watkins becomes eligible on Dec. 26.

3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI: Coach Kevin Kiernan knows how to mold championship teams.

4. ETIWANDA: With size and talent, Eagles could be biggest threat to winning Open Division title.

5. FULLERTON ROSARY: Outstanding point guard to build around in Kaylee Byron.

6. WINDWARD: Princeton-bound Skye Belker and freshman Samari Bankhead lead the Wildcats.

7. FULLERTON TROY: Transfer students will make Troy very good.

8. VIEWPOINT: Five starters return from team that tied with Sierra Canyon, Windward in league.

9. WEST HILLS CHAMINADE: Senior point guard Kayla Cabaccang leads the Eagles.

10. LONG BEACH POLY: The Jackrabbits always find a way to stay relevant.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

