Girls’ basketball: Teams to Watch this season in the Southland
Here are 10 girls’ basketball teams in the Southland to watch this season:
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Huskies have quickness, three-point shooting and exceptional guard play.
2. SIERRA CANYON: Beware when Juju Watkins becomes eligible on Dec. 26.
3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI: Coach Kevin Kiernan knows how to mold championship teams.
4. ETIWANDA: With size and talent, Eagles could be biggest threat to winning Open Division title.
5. FULLERTON ROSARY: Outstanding point guard to build around in Kaylee Byron.
6. WINDWARD: Princeton-bound Skye Belker and freshman Samari Bankhead lead the Wildcats.
7. FULLERTON TROY: Transfer students will make Troy very good.
8. VIEWPOINT: Five starters return from team that tied with Sierra Canyon, Windward in league.
9. WEST HILLS CHAMINADE: Senior point guard Kayla Cabaccang leads the Eagles.
10. LONG BEACH POLY: The Jackrabbits always find a way to stay relevant.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.