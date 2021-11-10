Girls’ basketball: Teams to Watch this season in the Southland

Here are 10 girls’ basketball teams in the Southland to watch this season:

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Huskies have quickness, three-point shooting and exceptional guard play.

2. SIERRA CANYON: Beware when Juju Watkins becomes eligible on Dec. 26.

3. SANTA ANA MATER DEI: Coach Kevin Kiernan knows how to mold championship teams.

4. ETIWANDA: With size and talent, Eagles could be biggest threat to winning Open Division title.

5. FULLERTON ROSARY: Outstanding point guard to build around in Kaylee Byron.

6. WINDWARD: Princeton-bound Skye Belker and freshman Samari Bankhead lead the Wildcats.

7. FULLERTON TROY: Transfer students will make Troy very good.

8. VIEWPOINT: Five starters return from team that tied with Sierra Canyon, Windward in league.

9. WEST HILLS CHAMINADE: Senior point guard Kayla Cabaccang leads the Eagles.

10. LONG BEACH POLY: The Jackrabbits always find a way to stay relevant.