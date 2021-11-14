The Times’ 2021-22 preseason boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland heading into the upcoming season:
Rk. SCHOOL: Comment
1. SIERRA CANYON: Three top transfers join Amari Bailey to create formidable unit.
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Four starters return from 21-2 championship team.
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Good guards, plus three 6-8 players have Wolverines excited.
4. ETIWANDA: Get ready for more pressure defense and lots of good shooters.
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Return of 6-7 Dusty Stromer makes Knights very good.
6. DAMIEN: Guard RJ Smith gets to show how good he truly is.
7. MATER DEI: Davidson brothers will make Monarchs a tough team.
8. ROLLING HILLS PREP: Stanford-bound Benny Gealer is the real deal.
9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Transfers combined with Malik Moore makes for top team.
10. WEST RANCH. Transfers have transformed team into title contender.
11. COLONY. Four starters back from 19-2 team.
12. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Elzie Harrington could be best freshman guard in SoCal.
13. ST. ANTHONY: 6-8 Elijah Price and point guard Jaayden Bush are players to watch.
14. LOS ALTOS: 7-footer Jazz Gardner is getting help this season.
15. FOUNTAIN VALLEY: 6-8 sophomore Carter Bryant is a standout in the making.
16. VIEWPOINT: Five starters are back, led by Giovanni Goree.
17. FAIRMONT PREP: 6-6 Chol Deng averaged 16 points as a junior.
18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: Coach Doug Mitchell has Knights back in top form.
19. ST. BERNARD: Consistency will be key to a breakthrough.
20. FAIRFAX: 6-8 Tyler Bey is big-time transfer for the Lions.
21. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Lancers could be third best in Trinity League.
22. ST. FRANCIS: Four starters back from feisty third-place team.
23. ANAHEIM CANYON: Combination of youth and experience for Comanches.
24. SAUGUS: Nathan Perez performed well in fall competition.
25. TAFT: Newcomers have Toreadors thinking of City title hopes.
