The Times’ 2021-22 preseason boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland heading into the upcoming season:

Rk. SCHOOL: Comment

1. SIERRA CANYON: Three top transfers join Amari Bailey to create formidable unit.

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Four starters return from 21-2 championship team.

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Good guards, plus three 6-8 players have Wolverines excited.

4. ETIWANDA: Get ready for more pressure defense and lots of good shooters.

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME: Return of 6-7 Dusty Stromer makes Knights very good.

6. DAMIEN: Guard RJ Smith gets to show how good he truly is.

7. MATER DEI: Davidson brothers will make Monarchs a tough team.

8. ROLLING HILLS PREP: Stanford-bound Benny Gealer is the real deal.

9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: Transfers combined with Malik Moore makes for top team.

10. WEST RANCH. Transfers have transformed team into title contender.

11. COLONY. Four starters back from 19-2 team.

12. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Elzie Harrington could be best freshman guard in SoCal.

13. ST. ANTHONY: 6-8 Elijah Price and point guard Jaayden Bush are players to watch.

14. LOS ALTOS: 7-footer Jazz Gardner is getting help this season.

15. FOUNTAIN VALLEY: 6-8 sophomore Carter Bryant is a standout in the making.

16. VIEWPOINT: Five starters are back, led by Giovanni Goree.

17. FAIRMONT PREP: 6-6 Chol Deng averaged 16 points as a junior.

18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: Coach Doug Mitchell has Knights back in top form.

19. ST. BERNARD: Consistency will be key to a breakthrough.

20. FAIRFAX: 6-8 Tyler Bey is big-time transfer for the Lions.

21. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Lancers could be third best in Trinity League.

22. ST. FRANCIS: Four starters back from feisty third-place team.

23. ANAHEIM CANYON: Combination of youth and experience for Comanches.

24. SAUGUS: Nathan Perez performed well in fall competition.

25. TAFT: Newcomers have Toreadors thinking of City title hopes.