Dusty Stromer, Jayden Harper lead Sherman Oaks Notre Dame past Heritage Christian

An outstanding basketball matchup Thursday night involving No. 5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and No. 9 Heritage Christian revealed much about the new season.

Dusty Stromer is going to be good when he reaches the college ranks. The 6-foot-7 junior’s defense on Heritage Christian point guard Barrington Hargress in the second half helped Notre Dame come back from a seven-point deficit to win 61-53.

“He was so impactful on defense,” coach Matt Sargeant said.

Lob to Dusty Stromer. pic.twitter.com/aKyGczbMaW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 19, 2021

Hargress scored 12 points in the first half. He finished with 21 points, but Stromer pressured him and used his long arms to force enough missed shots for the Knights to rally. He also contributed 14 points.

Jayden Harper. Sophomore. Impressive. SO Notre Dame 17, Heritage Christian 13. pic.twitter.com/xbTCxEx5ja — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 19, 2021

The potential of 6-8 sophomore Jayden Harper of Notre Dame also was on display. He scored 15 points and attacked inside and also made a three-pointer.

Heritage Christian has four starters who played last season for Ribet, which dropped its basketball program. Despite that experience, it was the Knights coming through to pull away in the fourth quarter. Ben Shtolzberg, who missed his first seven shots, finally got going in the fourth quarter, contributing a three and a driving layup. He finished with 12 points.

Next up for Notre Dame is a road game at No. 2 Corona Centennial on Saturday.

“Big game,” Stromer said.

Palisades 68, Birmingham 64: The Dolphins knocked off defending City Section Open Division champion Birmingham in overtime on the road. Larry Olayinka had 16 points for Birmingham. Avery Lee had 18 points for Palisades.

Granada Hills 69, Valencia 44: Khalil Forrester had 29 points for the Highlanders.

St. Francis 76, Brea Olinda 27: Buckley DeJardin finished with 22 points and Jake Goldberg had 16 points for the Golden Knights.

Bishop Montgomery 61, Narbonne 37: Will Smith led the Knights with 24 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 82, Eisenhower 49: Shadale Knight had 18 points and eight assists for the Cougars.

Calabasas 72, Shalhevet 47: The Coyotes received balanced scoring, led by Gavin Murphy’s 16 points. Niko Lobos, Taylor Golden and Peter Gray each has 10 points.

Corona 57, Orange Vista 47: Adam Abedeen scored a career-high 29 points for the 3-0 Panthers.

Sierra Canyon 72, San Diego Montgomery 19: The Trailblazers won their opener in San Diego. Kijani Wright, in his debut for Sierra Canyon, scored 16 points.

Girls’ basketball

Santa Ana Mater Dei 101, Capistrano Valley Christian 20: Caia Elisaldez had a career-high 21 points for the Monarchs.

Bishop Montgomery 62, Redondo Union 38: Chloe Williams scored 29 points for the Knights.