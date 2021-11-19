High school girls’ tennis: Southern California Regional results and schedule
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Friday
Westlake 7, Bakersfield Garces 0
Mira Costa 5, San Diego Westview 2
Peninsula 5, Harvard-Westlake 2
San Diego Canyon Crest 5, Palisades 2
Semifinals, Friday
Westlake 6, Mira Costa 1
San Diego Canyon Crest 4, Peninsula 3
Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Claremont Club
Westlake vs. San Diego Canyon Crest
