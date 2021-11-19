Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern California Regional results and schedule

By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Friday

Westlake 7, Bakersfield Garces 0

Mira Costa 5, San Diego Westview 2

Peninsula 5, Harvard-Westlake 2

San Diego Canyon Crest 5, Palisades 2

Semifinals, Friday

Westlake 6, Mira Costa 1

San Diego Canyon Crest 4, Peninsula 3

Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Claremont Club

Westlake vs. San Diego Canyon Crest

