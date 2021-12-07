Harvard-Westlake, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame are headed for showdown

Jan. 7 is looming as a big night in high school basketball. It’s when Harvard-Westlake (9-0) will play host to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (9-1) in a Mission League game between two teams that are doing everything possible to get ready for the showdown.

It remains to be seen if Notre Dame will have enough firepower to threaten the streaking Wolverines, who routed a good Village Christian team 78-40 on Tuesday night. Brady Dunlap scored 18 points, Cameron Thrower made five threes and had 17 points and Jacob Huggins added 15 points.

Notre Dame opened play in the St. John Bosco tournament starting slowly before overcoming scrappy La Mirada 57-36.

Matt Sargeant in Notre Dame huddle with his team trailing 17-9: “There’s no adjustment. PICK IT UP.” Now the score reads Notre Dame 21, La Mirada 19! — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 8, 2021

Dante Ogbu contributed 15 points and was particularly effective in the third quarter after a 24-24 deadlock. Ben Shtolzberg led the way with 19 points and Dusty Stromer added 12. Julien Gomez, a freshman, had 19 points for La Mirada.

Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame have about a month to prepare for their matchup. It will be interesting to see how much improvement both make in the weeks ahead.

St. John Bosco 73, Grand Terrace 27: Freshman Elzie Harrington scored 15 points and Christian Estrada added 14 for the Braves.

Gardena Serra 54, Los Altos 51: Jeremy Dent-Smith had 17 points for the Cavaliers. Jazz Gardner scored 23 points for Los Altos.

Crespi 80, San Fernando 37: Shaun Kowlessar led four players in double figures with 13 points for the Celts (10-2).

Servite 57, South Torrance 34: Tyler Small scored 16 points and Miles Song 14.

Saugus 52, Hart 48: Brandon Perez scored 17 points in the Foothill League win.

Calabasas 84, Faith Baptist 55: Gavin Murphy scored 18 points for the 7-2 Coyotes.

Santa Margarita 92, Fairmont Prep 33: The Eagles improved to 8-0.

Colony 72, Diamond Ranch 31: The Titans (7-0) received 19 points from Jaidyn Simpson and 18 points from Jaden Henley.

Sierra Canyon 87, Viewpoint 49: The Trailblazers began their final season in the Gold Coast League with an easy victory. Shay Odom scored 18 points Ramel Lloyd 15 and Mike Price 13. Giovanni Goree scored 19 points for Viewpoint.

Bishop Alemany 56, South Pasadena 34: Nico Ponce scored 19 points and Mikah Ballew added 18 points.

Girls’ basketball

Orange Lutheran 50, Warren 10: Shea Joko finished with 14 points for the Lancers.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 56, Troy 37: The Monarchs improved to 4-0 with a win in the Troy tournament.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 5, Downey 2: The No. 1-ranked Friars improved to 3-0. Kevin Sanchez scored two goals.

El Camino Real 7, Chaminade 1: Pedro Perez scored three goals and Liron Simon added two goals.