Etiwanda remains No. 1 girls’ basketball team in Southern California
Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon continue to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings from CalHiSports.com.
Both are unbeaten and had to have a pause because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The rankings. (Last week)
1. (1) Etiwanda 9-0
2. (2) Sierra Canyon 13-0
3. (3) Corona Centennial 9-5
4. (4) Mater Dei 8-3
5. (6) Windward 12-4
6. (8) Rosary Academy 5-5
7. (9) Camarillo 17-0
8. (10) Oaks Christian 10-2
9. (14) Orangewood Academy 10-3
10. (11) Ontario Christian 12-0
11. (12) Santa Margarita 11-0
12 (NR) Corona Santiago 10-5
13. (13) Bishop Montgomery 8-3
14. (15) Sage Hill 12-6
15. (7) Esperanza 8-3
16. (17) Viewpoint 8-4
17. (5) Troy 6-6
18. (NR) Westlake 8-4
19. (18) South Pasadena 13-1
20. (19) Alemany 8-3
