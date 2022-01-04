Etiwanda remains No. 1 girls’ basketball team in Southern California

Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon continue to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings from CalHiSports.com.

Both are unbeaten and had to have a pause because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The rankings. (Last week)

1. (1) Etiwanda 9-0

2. (2) Sierra Canyon 13-0

3. (3) Corona Centennial 9-5

4. (4) Mater Dei 8-3

5. (6) Windward 12-4

6. (8) Rosary Academy 5-5

7. (9) Camarillo 17-0

8. (10) Oaks Christian 10-2

9. (14) Orangewood Academy 10-3

10. (11) Ontario Christian 12-0

11. (12) Santa Margarita 11-0

12 (NR) Corona Santiago 10-5

13. (13) Bishop Montgomery 8-3

14. (15) Sage Hill 12-6

15. (7) Esperanza 8-3

16. (17) Viewpoint 8-4

17. (5) Troy 6-6

18. (NR) Westlake 8-4

19. (18) South Pasadena 13-1

20. (19) Alemany 8-3