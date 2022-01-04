Advertisement
High School Sports

Etiwanda remains No. 1 girls’ basketball team in Southern California

MacKenly Randolph and Juju Watkins, members of the Sierra Canyon girls basketball team.
MacKenly Randolph, left, and Juju Watkins, members of the Sierra Canyon girls basketball team.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon continue to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings from CalHiSports.com.

Both are unbeaten and had to have a pause because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The rankings. (Last week)

1. (1) Etiwanda 9-0

2. (2) Sierra Canyon 13-0

3. (3) Corona Centennial 9-5

4. (4) Mater Dei 8-3

5. (6) Windward 12-4

6. (8) Rosary Academy 5-5

7. (9) Camarillo 17-0

8. (10) Oaks Christian 10-2

9. (14) Orangewood Academy 10-3

10. (11) Ontario Christian 12-0

11. (12) Santa Margarita 11-0

12 (NR) Corona Santiago 10-5

13. (13) Bishop Montgomery 8-3

14. (15) Sage Hill 12-6

15. (7) Esperanza 8-3

16. (17) Viewpoint 8-4

17. (5) Troy 6-6

18. (NR) Westlake 8-4

19. (18) South Pasadena 13-1

20. (19) Alemany 8-3

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

