Sherman Oaks Notre Dame stays on path toward gaining Open Division playoff spot

The big question for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame was whether its upset victory over Studio City Harvard-Westlake last week would lead to a letdown in its next Mission League basketball game. The answer was an emphatic no on Wednesday night.

The Knights (16-3, 3-0) stayed on a path toward winning the league championship and earning a Southern Section Open Division playoff berth with a 78-71 victory over Loyola (18-3, 2-1) on Wednesday night. They made 11 threes in the first half and finished with 15 threes.

The duo of Dusty Stromer and Ben Shtolzberg supplied the offensive firepower with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Parker Jones scored 26 points for Loyola.

St. Francis 55, Crespi 45: Buckley DeJardin finished with 20 points and Jake Goldberg had 13 points for St. Francis.

Harvard-Westlake 74, Bishop Alemany 26: The Wolverines rolled to a Mission League win.

Gardena Serra 46, St. Bernard 41: In an important Del Rey League opener, the Cavaliers received 17 points from Jeremy Dent-Smith and 12 from Tomi Adesiji to secure the victory.

St. Anthony 83, Cathedral 64: The Saints won their Del Rey League opener. Kavon Ray and Jaayden Bush each had 17 points.

JSerra 72, Servite 51: Miles Song and Tyler Small each had 13 points for Servite. JSerra improved to 2-1 in the Trinity League. Robert Diaz led JSerra with 15 points.

St. John Bosco 69, Orange Lutheran 61: Christian Estrada led the Braves with 23 points and Elzie Harrington had 17 points.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 64, Santa Margarita 46: The Monarchs handed Santa Margarita (12-1) its first defeat. Zack Davidson scored 22 points.

Colony 85, Claremont 49: The Titans (15-1, 2-0) got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Denzel Hines.

Oak Park 65, Camarillo 47: The Eagles (13-4, 1-0) were led by Seshsha Henderson, who scored 19 points.

Crean Lutheran 72, Rancho Christian 57: Vyctorius Miller had 19 points for Crean Lutheran (14-1, 2-0).

Dominguez 62, Downey 61: Takhari Carr contributed 22 points in the Dons’ overtime victory.

Birmingham 57, Oxnard 56: The Patriots went on the road and pulled out the win. Tyson Jackson and Larry Olayinka each had 12 points.

Paramount 61, Warren 56: The Pirates set up a league showdown with Dominguez on Friday night. Cameron Norman had 23 points and 19 rebounds.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 4, JSerra 0: Dylan Graham and Cristian Uriostegui each had two goals to help Servite improve to 3-0 in the Trinity League.

Moorpark 9, Royal 2: Justin Conyers and Oscar Vargas each scored three goals to help Moorpark improve to 12-0.