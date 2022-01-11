Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon top Southern California girls’ basketball rankings
Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon top this week’s Southern California top 20 girls’ basketball rankings from CalHiSports.com.
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
1. (1) Etiwanda 11-0
2. (2) Sierra Canyon 14-1
3. (3) Centennial (Corona) 12-5
4. (4) Mater Dei 10-3
5. (5) Windward 12-4
6. (6) Rosary Academy 6-5
7. (7) Camarillo 17-0
8. (8) Oaks Christian 11-2
9. (9) Orangewood Academy 11-3
10. (13) Bishop Montgomery 8-3
11. (10) Ontario Christian 13-1
12. (16) Viewpoint 9-4
13. (NR) Mira Costa 12-3
14. (NR) Orange Lutheran 15-2
15. (12) Corona Santiago 11-7
16. (11) Santa Margarita 11-2
17. (14) Sage Hill 12-7
18. (18) Westlake 9-4
19. (19) South Pasadena 13-1
20. (20) Bishop Alemany 9-3
