Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon top Southern California girls’ basketball rankings

Mater Dei Caia Elisaldez lands hard after being fouled by Windward's Juju Watkins in 2020.
Mater Dei’s Caia Elisaldez (11) lands hard on the court in a 2020 game against Windward.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon top this week’s Southern California top 20 girls’ basketball rankings from CalHiSports.com.

(Previous ranking in parentheses)

1. (1) Etiwanda 11-0

2. (2) Sierra Canyon 14-1

3. (3) Centennial (Corona) 12-5

4. (4) Mater Dei 10-3

5. (5) Windward 12-4

6. (6) Rosary Academy 6-5

7. (7) Camarillo 17-0

8. (8) Oaks Christian 11-2

9. (9) Orangewood Academy 11-3

10. (13) Bishop Montgomery 8-3

11. (10) Ontario Christian 13-1

12. (16) Viewpoint 9-4

13. (NR) Mira Costa 12-3

14. (NR) Orange Lutheran 15-2

15. (12) Corona Santiago 11-7

16. (11) Santa Margarita 11-2

17. (14) Sage Hill 12-7

18. (18) Westlake 9-4

19. (19) South Pasadena 13-1

20. (20) Bishop Alemany 9-3

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

