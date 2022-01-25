High school girls’ flag football proposed to become CIF-sanctioned sport

With support from the Rams and Chargers, a proposal was made on Tuesday at a Southern Section Executive Committee meeting to create flag football for girls as an official CIF sport.

It would first need to be recommended by the Southern Section Council, then approved by the CIF Federated Council. The earliest it could happen would be 2023-24, Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod said.

“It will be big,” said one member of the Executive Committee.

Advertisement

One issue would be what part of the school year to hold flag football. Field availability would be key. Should it be in the spring? Should it be in the fall, when girls who participate in soccer or lacrosse would be more available?

The proposal is in its initial phase. It certainly would help schools attract more participants in sports.