Village Christian knocks off Heritage Christian to take first in Olympic League
There’s a new first-place team in the Olympic League and it’s surging Village Christian.
In a battle of neighborhood rivalry teams, Village Christian came away with a 55-54 victory to improve to 18-3 overall and 4-0 in league. The Crusaders overcame a three-point deficit in the final 30 seconds. Thomas Luczak had the game-winning basket in the final 10 seconds. Noah Williams led Village Christian with 14 points.
Heritage Christian (15-4, 2-1) received 14 points from Pierre Geneste, 12 points from Barrington Hargress and 11 points from Tae Simmons.
Mater Dei 66, Orange Lutheran 52: Zack Davidson finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds to keep Mater Dei unbeaten in the Trinity League.
St. John Bosco 59, JSerra 54: The Braves rallied behind Christian Estrada, who finished with 19 points and had the game-winning basket.
Santa Margarita 73, Servite 44: Cameron Mercadel had 14 points and Jake Heberie added 13 points to help the Eagles improve to 17-1.
Crean Lutheran 88, Cypress 59: Vyctorius Miller had 22 points for Crean Lutheran.
Damien 73, Upland 48: Jimmy Oladokun led Damien to the Baseline League win with 19 points.
Etiwanda 54, Los Osos 41: The Eagles (17-4, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Baseline League. Quinton Webb scored 16 points.
Westlake 63, Newbury Park 60: River Ortiz contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds and Trent MacLean added 13 points to lead the Warriors (15-4, 4-2) in a Marmonte League game.
Viewpoint 60, Crossroads 56: Giovanni Goree had 22 points in the league win.
Brentwood 71, Campbell Hall 66: MJ Coleman had 25 points and Daniel Steiner 22 points for Brentwood.
Foothill 63, Villa Park 49: Cruz Billings delivered 23 points to help Foothill improve to 21-1 overall and 3-0 in league.
Girls’ basketball
Birmingham 65, Taft 26: Dee Dee Berry scored 25 points to help Birmingham improve to 3-0 in the West Valley League.
Camarillo 72, Moorpark 32: Gabriela Jaquez, named to the McDonald’s All-American game, scored 29 points for the 22-0 Scorpions.
