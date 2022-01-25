Advertisement
High School Sports

Village Christian knocks off Heritage Christian to take first in Olympic League

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
There’s a new first-place team in the Olympic League and it’s surging Village Christian.

In a battle of neighborhood rivalry teams, Village Christian came away with a 55-54 victory to improve to 18-3 overall and 4-0 in league. The Crusaders overcame a three-point deficit in the final 30 seconds. Thomas Luczak had the game-winning basket in the final 10 seconds. Noah Williams led Village Christian with 14 points.

Heritage Christian (15-4, 2-1) received 14 points from Pierre Geneste, 12 points from Barrington Hargress and 11 points from Tae Simmons.

Mater Dei 66, Orange Lutheran 52: Zack Davidson finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds to keep Mater Dei unbeaten in the Trinity League.

St. John Bosco 59, JSerra 54: The Braves rallied behind Christian Estrada, who finished with 19 points and had the game-winning basket.

Santa Margarita 73, Servite 44: Cameron Mercadel had 14 points and Jake Heberie added 13 points to help the Eagles improve to 17-1.

Crean Lutheran 88, Cypress 59: Vyctorius Miller had 22 points for Crean Lutheran.

Damien 73, Upland 48: Jimmy Oladokun led Damien to the Baseline League win with 19 points.

Etiwanda 54, Los Osos 41: The Eagles (17-4, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Baseline League. Quinton Webb scored 16 points.

Westlake 63, Newbury Park 60: River Ortiz contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds and Trent MacLean added 13 points to lead the Warriors (15-4, 4-2) in a Marmonte League game.

Viewpoint 60, Crossroads 56: Giovanni Goree had 22 points in the league win.

Brentwood 71, Campbell Hall 66: MJ Coleman had 25 points and Daniel Steiner 22 points for Brentwood.

Foothill 63, Villa Park 49: Cruz Billings delivered 23 points to help Foothill improve to 21-1 overall and 3-0 in league.

Girls’ basketball

Birmingham 65, Taft 26: Dee Dee Berry scored 25 points to help Birmingham improve to 3-0 in the West Valley League.

Camarillo 72, Moorpark 32: Gabriela Jaquez, named to the McDonald’s All-American game, scored 29 points for the 22-0 Scorpions.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

