Corona Centennial leads The Times’ top 25 prep basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (24-1); Donovan Dent scored 31 points in OT win over Nevada Coronado (1)

2. SIERRA CANYON (20-3); Trailblazer suffered defeat in Allentown, Pa. (2)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-2); Brady Dunlap continues to deliver (5)

4. RIVERSIDE POLY (23-2); Young team is ready for Open Division playoffs (3)

5. DAMIEN (22-2); Host Etiwanda on Monday (6)

6. CREAN LUTHERAN (19-3); Sophomore Vyctorius Miller picks up UCLA offer (5)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (22-2); Headed for another Trinity League title (7)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-4); Dusty Stromer is having All-CIF season (9)

9. ETIWANDA (18-5); Must-win situation on Monday for Eagles vs. Damien (8)

10. ROLLING HILLS PREP (18-1); Good win over Capistrano Valley Christian (10)

11. COLONY (20-2); One of the most consistent teams in the Southland (11)

12. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (14-2); End regular season with games against St. Bernard (12)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (18-2); Holding down second place in Trinity League (14)

14. ST. ANTHONY (13-5); Dangerous team for playoffs (13)

15. FOOTHILL (23-1); Great chemistry, productive guards (16)

16. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (19-3); Big win over Heritage Christian (20)

17. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (17-4); Waiting for Malik Moore to return (15)

18. ST. FRANCIS (20-5); Have exceeded expectations (17)

19. ST. BERNARD (15-5); Hosting St. Anthony on Wednesday (22)

20. GARDENA SERRA (17-9); Hosting St. Anthony on Monday (19)

21. ST. JOHN BOSCO (17-8); Jack Turner making major contributions (21)

22. SAN JUAN HILLS (22-4); Unbeaten in Sea View League (24)

23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (15-9); Big Trinity League games this week (23)

24. TESORO (21-5); South Coast League champs (NR)

25. VENICE (15-6); 7-0 in the Western League (NR)