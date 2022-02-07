Harvard-Westlake is No. 1 in preseason baseball top 25 rankings for the Southland
Here is a look at The Times’ preseason top 25 prep baseball rankings for 2022:
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE; Defending D1 champs still loaded with talent.
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN; If pitcher Louis Rodriguez comes through, beware.
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH; Lots of pitching, led by left-hander Ben Jacobs.
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Pitchers headed to UCLA, Stanford, Loyola Marymount
5. CORONA; Catcher Josh Springer is a terrific player.
6. JSERRA; Sorry, but Lions don’t get to be an underdog with all their talent.
7. SIERRA CANYON; Let’s see who can beat Jaden Noot in the D2 playoffs.
8. HART; SS Brayden Jefferis, catcher Matt Quintanar lead very good team.
9. YUCAIPA; Thunderbirds have experience, pitching and power.
10. RIVERSIDE KING; Many top players return from 24-6 team.
11. NEWBURY PARK; Junior pitching commits to UCLA, CS Fullerton, Kansas State.
12. CYPRESS; Junior Matthew Morrell is true pitching ace.
13. TRABUCO HILLS; Will Burns, Bobby Gray, Drew Barrett are impressive trio.
14. SERVITE; Friars have hitters with power and good pitching.
15. VILLA PARK; Gavin Grahovac is rising junior prospect.
Sondheimer: Toussaint Bythewood looks to expand starring role at Harvard-Westlake
Harvard-Westlake High baseball star Toussaint Bythwood, a UCLA commit, looks to improve on a surprising junior year that may make him a pro prospect.
16. MARANATHA; Pitching depth is key coming off 21-4 season.
17. THOUSAND OAKS; Dylan Jackson, Easton Rulli can hit.
18. FOOTHILL; USC-bound Austin Overn is player to watch.
19. AYALA; Ty Borgogno can hit with the best.
20. SANTA MARGARITA; Strong junior group leads Eagles.
21. SAN DIMAS; Landon White had 36 hits as a freshman.
22. EL DORADO; Much improved pitching staff.
23. ST. JOHN BOSCO; Early signs of being vastly improved.
24. CAPISTRANO VALLEY; Mason McGwire should be a standout.
25. FOUNTAIN VALLEY; Early signs of an effective pitching staff.
Here are 11 players to watch in Southland high school baseball for 2022.
