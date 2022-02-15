High school soccer: City boys’ soccer results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Monday
Fremont 1, Fairfax 0
Marquez 3, Sylmar 2
Foshay 2, Jefferson 1
Locke 1, Los Angeles Marshall 0 (OT)
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Fremont at #1 El Camino Real
#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 Bell
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 South East
#13 Marquez at #4 Palisades
#19 Foshay at #3 Chavez
#11 Cleveland at #6 San Fernando
#10 Canoga Park at #7 Los Angeles University
#15 Locke at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION II
First round, Monday
Arleta 1, Huntington Park 0
Rivera 2, Vaughn 1
Monroe 3, Fulton 0
Hollywood 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #1 Sotomayor
#9 Taft at #8 Los Angeles Kennedy
#12 Angelou at #5 Carson
#13 Rivera at #4 Narbonne
#19 Monroe at #3 San Pedro
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Granada Hills
#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Garfield
#15 Hollywood at #2 Panorama
DIVISION III
First round, Monday
Stern 1, Academia Avance 0
Van Nuys 5, Bernstein 2
Franklin 1, Mendez 1 (Franklin advances on penalties, 6-5)
USC Hybrid 6, Central City Value 1
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Stern at #1 Eagle Rock
#9 Bright Star at #8 Chatsworth
#12 Manual Arts at #5 Gardena
#20 Van Nuys at #4 Elizabeth
#19 Franklin at #3 Triumph
#11 Torres at #6 King/Drew
#10 Legacy at #7 Los Angeles CES
#18 USC Hybrid at #2 Reseda
DIVISION IV
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
Middle College 4, Animo De La Hoya 3
Annenberg def. Collins, scores not reported
Los Angeles Jordan 5, Harbor Teacher 0
Maywood CES 3, Camino Nuevo 2 (OT)
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Middle College at #1 Animo Bunche
#9 Alliance Neuwirth at #8 Los Angeles Wilson
#12 Bravo at #5 Venice
#20 Annenberg at #4 University Prep Value
#14 Los Angeles Jordan at #3 Los Angeles
#11 Port of Los Angeles at #6 North Hollywood
#10 Westchester at #7 East Valley
#15 Maywood CES at #2 Animo Robinson
DIVISION V
First round, Monday
Math/Science 6, Environmental Science/Tech 0
Roybal 9, WISH 0
Contreras 4, Dorsey 2
Animo South Los Angeles 3, Alliance Marine 2
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Math/Science at #1 North Valley Military
#9 New West at #8 Sun Valley Magnet
#12 Valor at #5 Northridge
#13 Roybal at #4 Dymally
#19 Contreras at #3 Sherman Oaks CES
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences
#10 Larchmont at #7 Rise Kohyang
#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Lakeview
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.