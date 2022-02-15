Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school soccer: City boys’ soccer results and updated pairings

Soccer balls are lined up in a row.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Monday

Fremont 1, Fairfax 0

Advertisement

Marquez 3, Sylmar 2

Foshay 2, Jefferson 1

Locke 1, Los Angeles Marshall 0 (OT)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Fremont at #1 El Camino Real

#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 Bell

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 South East

#13 Marquez at #4 Palisades

#19 Foshay at #3 Chavez

#11 Cleveland at #6 San Fernando

#10 Canoga Park at #7 Los Angeles University

#15 Locke at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION II

First round, Monday

Arleta 1, Huntington Park 0

Rivera 2, Vaughn 1

Monroe 3, Fulton 0

Hollywood 4, Los Angeles Roosevelt 3

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #1 Sotomayor

#9 Taft at #8 Los Angeles Kennedy

#12 Angelou at #5 Carson

#13 Rivera at #4 Narbonne

#19 Monroe at #3 San Pedro

#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Granada Hills

#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Garfield

#15 Hollywood at #2 Panorama

DIVISION III

First round, Monday

Stern 1, Academia Avance 0

Van Nuys 5, Bernstein 2

Franklin 1, Mendez 1 (Franklin advances on penalties, 6-5)

USC Hybrid 6, Central City Value 1

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Stern at #1 Eagle Rock

#9 Bright Star at #8 Chatsworth

#12 Manual Arts at #5 Gardena

#20 Van Nuys at #4 Elizabeth

#19 Franklin at #3 Triumph

#11 Torres at #6 King/Drew

#10 Legacy at #7 Los Angeles CES

#18 USC Hybrid at #2 Reseda

DIVISION IV

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

Middle College 4, Animo De La Hoya 3

Annenberg def. Collins, scores not reported

Los Angeles Jordan 5, Harbor Teacher 0

Maywood CES 3, Camino Nuevo 2 (OT)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Middle College at #1 Animo Bunche

#9 Alliance Neuwirth at #8 Los Angeles Wilson

#12 Bravo at #5 Venice

#20 Annenberg at #4 University Prep Value

#14 Los Angeles Jordan at #3 Los Angeles

#11 Port of Los Angeles at #6 North Hollywood

#10 Westchester at #7 East Valley

#15 Maywood CES at #2 Animo Robinson

DIVISION V

First round, Monday

Math/Science 6, Environmental Science/Tech 0

Roybal 9, WISH 0

Contreras 4, Dorsey 2

Animo South Los Angeles 3, Alliance Marine 2

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Math/Science at #1 North Valley Military

#9 New West at #8 Sun Valley Magnet

#12 Valor at #5 Northridge

#13 Roybal at #4 Dymally

#19 Contreras at #3 Sherman Oaks CES

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences

#10 Larchmont at #7 Rise Kohyang

#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #2 Lakeview

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement