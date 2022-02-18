Advertisement
High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday

Servite 2, Godinez 0

Huntington Beach 4, Aliso Niguel 1

JSerra 1, Villa Park 0

Mira Costa 3, Fullerton 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#4 Huntington Beach at #1 Servite

JSerra at #2 Mira Costa

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Friday

Redondo 2, Moorpark 2 (Redondo advances on penalties, 4-1)

Oxnard Pacifica 3, Lynwood 1

San Juan Hills 3, Santa Ana 2

Montebello 1, Salesian 0

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Redondo

Montebello at San Juan Hills

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday

Valley View 2, Hesperia 1 (OT)

Sunny Hills 1, Palmdale 1 (Sunny Hills advances on penalties, 3-1)

South Torrance 1, Agoura 0

Norte Vista 2, Los Amigos 1 (OT)

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#4 Sunny Hills at #1 Valley View

#3 South Torrance at Norte Vista

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Friday

Da Vinci 0, Schurr 0 (Da Vinci advances on penalties, 4-2)

Riverside Poly 3, Claremont 1

Montclair 3, King 1

Citrus Hill 0, Saugus 0 (Citrus Hill advances on penalties, 5-4)

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Riverside Poly at Da Vinci

Montclair at #2 Citrus Hill

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Friday

Crossroads 0, Great Oak 0 (Crossroads advances on penalties, 3-1)

Quartz Hill 1, St. Margaret’s 0

Artesia 2, La Quinta 0

Desert Mirage 1, Oak Hills 0

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Crossroads

#3 Artesia at #2 Desert Mirage

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Friday

Temple City 2, Adelanto 1

Palmdale Aerospace 1, Silverado 0

Los Altos 2, Arroyo 2 (Los Altos advances on penalties, 4-2)

Littlerock 3, Cate 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Temple City at Palmdale Aerospace

Los Altos at Littlerock

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Friday

Geffen 1, Cerritos 0

Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2, Academy for Academic Excellence 0

Santa Rosa Academy 2, Cathedral City 0

Grace Brethren 3, St. Anthony 0

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Geffen at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Santa Rosa Academy at Grace Brethren

NOTES: Championships, Feb. 26.

