High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday
Servite 2, Godinez 0
Huntington Beach 4, Aliso Niguel 1
JSerra 1, Villa Park 0
Mira Costa 3, Fullerton 1
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#4 Huntington Beach at #1 Servite
JSerra at #2 Mira Costa
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday
Redondo 2, Moorpark 2 (Redondo advances on penalties, 4-1)
Oxnard Pacifica 3, Lynwood 1
San Juan Hills 3, Santa Ana 2
Montebello 1, Salesian 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Redondo
Montebello at San Juan Hills
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday
Valley View 2, Hesperia 1 (OT)
Sunny Hills 1, Palmdale 1 (Sunny Hills advances on penalties, 3-1)
South Torrance 1, Agoura 0
Norte Vista 2, Los Amigos 1 (OT)
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#4 Sunny Hills at #1 Valley View
#3 South Torrance at Norte Vista
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Friday
Da Vinci 0, Schurr 0 (Da Vinci advances on penalties, 4-2)
Riverside Poly 3, Claremont 1
Montclair 3, King 1
Citrus Hill 0, Saugus 0 (Citrus Hill advances on penalties, 5-4)
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Riverside Poly at Da Vinci
Montclair at #2 Citrus Hill
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Friday
Crossroads 0, Great Oak 0 (Crossroads advances on penalties, 3-1)
Quartz Hill 1, St. Margaret’s 0
Artesia 2, La Quinta 0
Desert Mirage 1, Oak Hills 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Crossroads
#3 Artesia at #2 Desert Mirage
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Friday
Temple City 2, Adelanto 1
Palmdale Aerospace 1, Silverado 0
Los Altos 2, Arroyo 2 (Los Altos advances on penalties, 4-2)
Littlerock 3, Cate 1
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Temple City at Palmdale Aerospace
Los Altos at Littlerock
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Friday
Geffen 1, Cerritos 0
Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2, Academy for Academic Excellence 0
Santa Rosa Academy 2, Cathedral City 0
Grace Brethren 3, St. Anthony 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Geffen at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
Santa Rosa Academy at Grace Brethren
NOTES: Championships, Feb. 26.
