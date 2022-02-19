High school basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 King/Drew at #1 Taft
#6 Birmingham at #2 Fairfax
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Chatsworth at #1 Westchester
#7 Crenshaw at #3 Grant
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Los Angeles CES 57, Roybal 43
Rancho Dominguez 63, Dorsey 54
Van Nuys 60, Legacy 34
Hollywood 58, Cleveland 49
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Rancho Dominguez at #1 Los Angeles CES
#6 Van Nuys at #2 Hollywood
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Los Angeles Kennedy 65, North Hollywood 63
Garfield 63, Central City Value 47
Bravo 69, Marquez 52
Franklin 67, San Fernando 61
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Garfield at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy
#3 Bravo at #2 Franklin
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Northridge 53, Larchmont 42
Harbor Teacher 62, New West 45
Reseda 52, Maywood CES 49
Panorama 45, Sotomayor 40
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Northridge at #4 Harbor Teacher
#7 Panorama at #6 Reseda
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Valley Arts/Sciences 61, Alliance Neuwirth 57
East Valley 43, Annenberg 42
University Prep Value 41, Episcopal 31
Los Angeles Leadership 62, Gertz-Ressler 49/
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#13 East Valley at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences
#3 University Prep Value at #2 Los Angeles Leadership
NOTES:
Championships, Friday (Div. I, tentatively at North Hollywood) and Feb.
26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton, other divisions at higher
seeds).
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Westchester at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Palisades at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Garfield at #1 Taft
#11 San Fernando at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Verdugo Hills 56, North Hollywood 33
San Pedro 59, South Gate 43
Los Angeles Wilson 47, Northridge 35
Chatsworth 61, West Adams 41
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 San Pedro at #1 Verdugo Hills
#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Wilmington Banning 34, Vaughn 33
Maywood CES 46, University Prep Value 25
Franklin 40, Huntington Park 34
Contreras 35, South East 25
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Maywood CES at #1 Wilmington Banning
#10 Contreras at #6 Franklin
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Santee 59, Animo Robinson 18
Sherman Oaks CES 42, Academia Avance 27
Chavez 53, Monroe 48 (OT)
Panorama 52, Valley Arts/Sciences 42
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Santee
#6 Chavez at #2 Panorama
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Rivera 53, Los Angeles Jordan 29
Canoga Park 36, Roybal 29
Episcopal 22, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 13
Larchmont 38, Fulton 15
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Canoga Park at #1 Rivera
#3 Episcopal at #2 Larchmont
NOTES:
Championships, Friday (Div. I, tentatively at North Hollywood) and Feb.
26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton; other divisions at higher
seeds).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.