High School Sports

High school basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 King/Drew at #1 Taft

#6 Birmingham at #2 Fairfax

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Chatsworth at #1 Westchester

#7 Crenshaw at #3 Grant

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Los Angeles CES 57, Roybal 43

Rancho Dominguez 63, Dorsey 54

Van Nuys 60, Legacy 34

Hollywood 58, Cleveland 49

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Rancho Dominguez at #1 Los Angeles CES

#6 Van Nuys at #2 Hollywood

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Los Angeles Kennedy 65, North Hollywood 63

Garfield 63, Central City Value 47

Bravo 69, Marquez 52

Franklin 67, San Fernando 61

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Garfield at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy

#3 Bravo at #2 Franklin

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Northridge 53, Larchmont 42

Harbor Teacher 62, New West 45

Reseda 52, Maywood CES 49

Panorama 45, Sotomayor 40

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Northridge at #4 Harbor Teacher

#7 Panorama at #6 Reseda

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Valley Arts/Sciences 61, Alliance Neuwirth 57

East Valley 43, Annenberg 42

University Prep Value 41, Episcopal 31

Los Angeles Leadership 62, Gertz-Ressler 49/

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#13 East Valley at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences

#3 University Prep Value at #2 Los Angeles Leadership

NOTES:

Championships, Friday (Div. I, tentatively at North Hollywood) and Feb.

26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton, other divisions at higher

seeds).

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Westchester at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Palisades at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Garfield at #1 Taft

#11 San Fernando at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Verdugo Hills 56, North Hollywood 33

San Pedro 59, South Gate 43

Los Angeles Wilson 47, Northridge 35

Chatsworth 61, West Adams 41

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 San Pedro at #1 Verdugo Hills

#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Wilmington Banning 34, Vaughn 33

Maywood CES 46, University Prep Value 25

Franklin 40, Huntington Park 34

Contreras 35, South East 25

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Maywood CES at #1 Wilmington Banning

#10 Contreras at #6 Franklin

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Santee 59, Animo Robinson 18

Sherman Oaks CES 42, Academia Avance 27

Chavez 53, Monroe 48 (OT)

Panorama 52, Valley Arts/Sciences 42

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Santee

#6 Chavez at #2 Panorama

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Rivera 53, Los Angeles Jordan 29

Canoga Park 36, Roybal 29

Episcopal 22, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 13

Larchmont 38, Fulton 15

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Canoga Park at #1 Rivera

#3 Episcopal at #2 Larchmont

NOTES:

Championships, Friday (Div. I, tentatively at North Hollywood) and Feb.

26 (Open Division tentatively at Hamilton; other divisions at higher

seeds).

