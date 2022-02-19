High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Open Division: Newport Harbor 11, Laguna Beach 6
Division 1: Corona del Mar 8, Agoura 7
Division 2: Yucaipa 5, Edison 3
Division 3: Bonita 8, Woodbridge 6
Division 4: El Segundo 13, Oxnard 7
Division 5: Corona Centennial 12, JSerra 7
Division 6: Chino Hills 12, Marlborough 9
