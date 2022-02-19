Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Open Division: Newport Harbor 11, Laguna Beach 6

Division 1: Corona del Mar 8, Agoura 7

Division 2: Yucaipa 5, Edison 3

Division 3: Bonita 8, Woodbridge 6

Division 4: El Segundo 13, Oxnard 7

Division 5: Corona Centennial 12, JSerra 7

Division 6: Chino Hills 12, Marlborough 9

