Newbury Park, Sierra Canyon advance to Easton tournament championship game

Newbury Park (4-0) has so much quality pitching that coach Curtis Scott will never have to worry about going into extra innings, such as Saturday’s Easton tournament semifinal game against Hart. It took 10 innings before the Panthers pulled out a 5-4 victory.

Cade Falsken’s sacrifice fly drove in the tiebreaking run. Quinn Haggarty had three hits and two RBIs. Left-hander Evan Needham (2-0), the fourth Newbury Park pitcher, picked up the win. Hart (3-1) had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with one out but scored only one run to tie the score. Newbury Park will play Sierra Canyon in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Birmingham.

Sierra Canyon 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: In the other Easton tournament semifinal, the Trailblazers (4-0) received a two-run home run from Eddie Mgdesyan and seven strikeouts from Jaden Noot. Jack Gurevitch had two hits for Notre Dame (3-1).

Crespi 3, Camarillo 1: Ethan Kodama got the save and Josh Rodriguez contributed two hits for the Celts. Brandon Contreras had two hits for Camarillo.

Laguna Beach 4, Segerstrom 1: Nick Bonn improved to 2-0, striking out seven and walking one.

Santa Monica 9, Campbell Hall 0: Christian Recendez had two triples and five RBIs. Sean Bowker finished with seven strikeouts in three innings.

Lakewood 2, Fountain Valley 0: Anthony Eyanson threw a shutout for Lakewood.

Etiwanda 9, Claremont 0: Freddie Capacete had two hits and two RBIs, and Dylan Goff struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Westlake 13, St. Bonaventure 8: Nate Johnson had three hits and Nate Kaczynski had a home run, a single and four RBIs to lead Westlake.

Granada Hills 3, San Marcos 0: Brandon Garfinkel and Morgan Jennings combined on a shutout.

Servite 6, Los Alamitos 3: A three-run eighth inning helped the Friars improve to 2-0. Leadoff hitter Jarrod Hocking contributed two hits and Roman Martin had three RBIs.

Chatsworth 5, Simi Valley 4: Ryan Herrera threw two shutout innings of relief for the Chancellors.

Arlington 1, King 0: Jake Khasaempanth threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.

West Ranch 11, La Mirada 0: Jackson Banuelos threw five shutout innings for West Ranch. Ty Deperno had four RBIs and Blake Schroeder had three hits.

Agoura 12, Moorpark 2: William Michelman had three hits and five RBIs.

Villa Park 4, Vista Murrieta 2: AJ Krodel struck out five in six innings with no walks for Villa Park.

Royal 3, El Rancho 2: Nate Hamburger doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Noah Onoye threw four scoreless innings for Royal.

Softball

El Camino Real 5, Camarillo 2: How good is defending City champion El Camino Real (4-0)? The Royals have now beaten Southern Section powers Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Camarillo. Hannah Di Genova, Sofia Fisher and Camryn Fritz each had two hits. Cynthia Carrillo hit a home run in the Hart tournament win. Later, West Ranch defeated El Camino Real 3-1 to win the Hart tournament championship.

Mission Viejo 17, Orange Lutheran 7: The Diablos (7-0) won their seventh in a row. Sammi Woods, a Maryland commit, went four for five on the day with four RBIs.

Villa Park 4, Los Alamitos 1: Sydney Somerndike struck out 10 for the Spartans in the Cypress tournament championship game. Tiana Poole had two hits and two RBIs. Earlier, Auddrey Lira and Somerndike combined for the shutout in Villa Park’s 1-0 win over La Palma Kennedy. Bri Kang drove in the only run.

Orange Lutheran 3, La Mirada 0: Freshman Kai Minor hit her first home run at home, Brianne Weiss threw the shutout and Kiki Estrada was walked three times for the 3-0 Lancers.

JSerra 17, Ocean View 2: Kealani Caster and Willa Poplawski hit home runs for the Lions.